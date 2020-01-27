If you’re into PC gaming, you’ll know that a setup isn’t complete without the right gaming keyboard. As a peripheral responsible for handling your commands and movements, it can make all the difference between winning and losing. Even premium gaming laptops are better off paired with a full-featured stand-alone keyboard.

Whether you’re upgrading from a regular keyboard or building a new PC gaming system, now’s a great time to gift yourself a gaming keyboard. Amazon is currently discounting the highly rated Razer BlackWidow Elite, Logitech G Pro, and the Corsair K70 mechanical gaming keyboards up to $52 off. Improve your gameplay without missing out on savings by jumping on these deals now.

Razer BlackWidow Elite, Green Switches – $118, was $170

This BlackWidow Elite model carries Razer’s signature Razer Green mechanical switch technology which provides a satisfying, clicky sound of 50 G of actuation force. These green mechanical switches mean distinct audible clicks and tactile bumps perfect for gamers who require feedback from key presses, although they also serve well for typing tasks that need high accuracy.

Powered by Razer Synapse, this gaming keyboard can be configured to meet your unique needs and preferences. This allows you to rebind buttons, assign macros, save profile configurations to the cloud, and explore advanced capabilities. You’ll also be able to remap all keys and keypress combinations to execute commands or even expand your arsenal by doubling the number of customizable buttons with the Razer Hypershift technology.

Enjoy solid gaming immersion with the Razer Chroma. It offers effortless full integration with popular game titles and syncs with Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from more than 30 partners. Gaming is also colorful with its support for 16.8 million colors in individually backlit keys.

With its ergonomic and magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest and its durable construction, the Razer BlackWidow Elite is more than ready for long gaming sessions. You can score the green mechanical switch variant for only $118 on Amazon now, or $52 less than the standard price tag.

Logitech G Pro – $80, was $130

If you want a compact gaming keyboard that you can easily pack and transport to tournaments, the Logitech G Pro is an ideal pick. With this model, Logitech ditched the number pad to free up table space for mouse movement. This gaming keyboard also boasts a three-step angle adjustment so you can choose the best angle for gaming. Every component is durable and reinforced by a steel backplate for extra stability, complete with rubber feet for support and balance during intense gaming actions.

As the first Logitech G keyboard to carry the “Pro” moniker, this model is built to the exacting standards of some of the world’s most renowned eSports athletes. Its Romer-G mechanical switches are purpose-built for pro-grade performance and responsiveness that offers a 25% bump over standard mechanical switches. This is realized through the switches’ shallow 1.5mm actuation point and then ends with the data transferring to the host PC at a speedy rate of 1,000 times per second. Another very important quality is that it has 26-key rollover, meaning you can press every single alphabet key on the keyboard at the same time and they would all register without delay.

Expect stunning colors when you play with the G Pro’s Lightsync technology. You can customize colors and effects or only light up selected keys so they’re easy to see in the dark. Key lighting can be personalized through the Logitech Gaming software, offering support for 16.8 million colors.

The Logitech G Pro does not come with dedicated macro keys, but you’ll still be able to execute complex commands or unleash a series of actions or spells quickly by setting up custom functions and commands on the F1 to F12 keys. Don’t miss the chance to pick up one of the best gaming keyboards on the market for $50 less than usual.

Corsair K70 – $119, was $160

Last but definitely not the least in this roundup is the Corsair K70. This model sports an aircraft-grade brushed anodized aluminum frame for light weight and rugged durability, making it tough enough to endure thousands of hours of gameplay. You are also assured of comfort no matter how long you are playing, thanks to the soft-touch wrist rest which can also be detached when not needed.

With Cherry MX mechanical key switches, this gaming keyboard ensures reliability with dynamic and vivid multi-color RDG backlighting. They keep up with your reflexes, delivering smooth, linear response coupled with precise actuation. There’s also the 100% anti-ghosting with full-key rollover, so trust that every keypress registers correctly no matter how fast the in-game actions are. The keycaps are contoured and textured to provide maximum grip and enhanced feel.

The Corsair K70 can be further customized through the Corsair iCUE software where you can control lighting and macro programming. You can grab it now on Amazon for only $119. That’s a cool savings of $41.

