Garmin fitness trackers receive steep price cuts at Best Buy

Need a last-minute gift for your old man this Father’s Day? Check out these four fantastic fitness tracker smartwatch deals — the Garmin Forerunner 235, Instinct, Vivoactive 4S, and Fenix 6S Pro — all on Best Buy starting from as low as $150. Order yours today, and it will arrive with next-day delivery, just in the nick of time.

Garmin Forerunner 235 — $150, was $170

If your dad’s a budding fitness enthusiast and prefers his good old-fashioned runs and morning jogs, the Garmin Forerunner 235 is the perfect companion. It’s got everything a runner needs to keep them at steady performance, ranging from heart rate monitoring to exercise stat recording, so you won’t need to wear any convoluted equipment just to keep in shape. With GPS and GLONASS technology, you’re getting precise location tracking to ensure you never go off-course, and the Forerunner 235 also keeps track of your pace, speed, time, and calories burned for total health coverage. It can even provide a guesstimate of your total time spent running while you’re out and about, so you always have a personal best to beat.

It isn’t limited to treadmills and tracks, though. You can also download (and upload) a number of different exercise routines and programs straight from Garmin Connect, so you can tailor your workouts to your needs and capabilities. The watch can even receive message and call notifications from your phone, letting you keep your eyes on your pedometer instead. Unfortunately, it isn’t shock- or dust-proof, so you’ll need to handle this one with a bit more care than most. If you want your dad to have an affordable but quality running watch, the Garmin Forerunner 235 is a great choice. You can find it on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $150.

Garmin Instinct — $200, was $250

For the off-road loving dads who can’t resist a little adventure, the Garmin Instinct is well-equipped with everything you need to survive the (concrete) jungle. It has everything the Forerunner 235 does while adding a little more utility to keep you in check. The Instinct is built to withstand any environment, from mountaintops to oceans, so you can wear it literally anywhere and never have to worry about it breaking. Like the Forerunner, the Instinct also has an accelerometer, GPS, and heart rate sensor to keep you updated with your current speed, pace, distance, and more. It even comes with a built-in hiker’s kit — including an altimeter, compass, barometer, thermometer, and route backtracker — so you always know where to go next.

Even if you aren’t an outdoors person, the Instinct can also be used at the gym thanks to the accompanying sports app that, when coupled with Garmin Connect, is an excellent personal trainer. It provides you with all the essential stats no matter the exercise, so you always work out at peak efficiency. You won’t even need to charge for up to two weeks straight with a maximum battery life of 14 days. If you want to give your old man a smartwatch that gives a breath of fresh air back into his hikes, you can find the Garmin Instinct on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $200, down from the usual $250.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S — $270, was $350

Whether it’s in the woods or at the gym, if you want to give your dad a well-rounded fitness smartwatch, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is your best bet. Like the Instinct, the Vivoactive 4S is designed for military-grade durability in any setting. It measures your heart rate and your body’s energy level, as well as all the other essentials you’d expect, like speed, pace, and distance. The Vivoactive 4S even has three different navigational satellites keeping track of where you are at all times. Coupled with every tool you’d need to survive off-road endeavors, including a barometer, compass, gyroscope, and altimeter, you’re all set to brave the great outdoors.

The Vivoactive 4S can also act as a great workout partner in the gym. It’s packed with over 20 different sports modes for you to choose from, with each one providing essential stats, programs, and routines to keep you in tip-top shape. Plus, if you ever forget how to do a certain exercise, the Vivoactive 4S provides an animated guide on how to work your way around the gym. Other things the smartwatch can record are your breathing and water levels, ensuring that you don’t sabotage your workouts before you’ve even broken a sweat. It can also receive smartphone notifications, so you can put the phone away and never have to worry about missing a text. If you want to gift your dad a top-notch fitness smartwatch that works anywhere, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is currently on sale on Best Buy for $270, down from its usual $350.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro — $600, was $750

If your dad’s the type to aim for an Olympic gold medal in literally every sport, the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is full to bursting with everything he needs to make that happen. It comes with all the essentials, like heart rate, water, oxygen, and energy levels to keep you at maximum efficiency without burning you out. It also boasts a plethora of sports modes loaded with detailed information on your every movement, route, and condition that no other smartwatch on our list can offer. With three different navigational satellites, you even get real-time directional maps with routes, distances, landmarks, and more, so you always know everything there is to know about your runs in any terrain.

It doesn’t hold back on its off-road capabilities either. The Fenix 6X Pro comes with everything a hiker needs, including an altimeter, compass, and barometer. What’s more, you can download pre-made climbing routes, so you always stay one step ahead of the environment. You can sync the watch to your phone to receive notifications, and you can also use it to pay wirelessly with just a tap thanks to Garmin Pay. The watch can even last up to three weeks without charging, making it great for prolonged off-the-grid activities. Lastly, if you ever do somehow get caught in an accident, the smartwatch immediately sends alerts to all emergency contacts. If you want to give your dad a fitness smartwatch that comes with all the best parts of the other smartwatches on our list without any of the drawbacks, you can find the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $600 from $750.

