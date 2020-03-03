When you think of sporting a wearable, the Apple Watch may be the first thing that comes into mind. It’s also the most compatible with iOS devices. Garmin matches up with more than a few models available at different prices, long-lasting battery, and its focus on fitness. Right now, runners can be fully geared with either the Forerunner 235 or 935 and get in on up to $169 worth of savings when ordered from Amazon. What’s more, an additional $60 discount can be applied on top of their sale prices when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Garmin Forerunner 235 — $161 ($169 off)

Garmin’s Forerunner 235 may be essentially made for runners but fitness enthusiasts can take advantage of its all-day activity tracking. More than being able to account for running-related metrics such as distance, pace, speed, cadence, let alone your chosen route, the GPS watch can also monitor sleep, count steps, as much as calories burned and consumed. It also comes equipped with Elevate wrist heart rate technology that not only determines your heart rate zone or beats per minute in real time but also displays it in a colorful gauge to give you an accurate visual.

To further complement its purpose as a fitness wearable, it also features VO2 Max Estimate that gives you an idea of your oxygen intake during activity and when it senses you’ve been sitting or inactive for too long, the Forerunner 235 would vibrate to get you back on the move. Though it doesn’t track swimming, you won’t have any problem getting it wet or shielding it from splashes as it is water-resistant up to depths of 50 meters.

While you’ll be able to view your stats on the dial, you can opt for long-term progress tracking once you’ve managed to sync the Forerunner 235 to the Garmin Connect app. The app also serves as a portal to an online fitness community where you can interact with other members by joining challenges, sharing milestones, getting tips, and creating workouts. Smart notifications for calls, text messages, emails, and other app alerts are also automatically enabled after pairing your iOS or Android compatible device.

The Garmin Forerunner 235 sports a functional design but you can make it more interesting by adding a touch of your personality by downloading custom watch faces, apps, and widgets from the Connect IQ store. With a battery life that can last up to nine days on smartwatch mode or 11 hours on GPS mode, it certainly has enough power to support an active lifestyle. Usually priced at $330, Amazon has it selling for only $161.

Garmin Forerunner 935 — $340 ($160 off)

If you have a couple more bucks to spare, the Garmin Forerunner 935 is not only a premium GPS watch but also a triathlon watch with multisport support. It is one of our favorite fitness-centric wearables that earned a rare perfect 5-star rating in our review. Like the 235, the 935 has a streamlined design with a customizable round watch face and a fluid interface. It flaunts a 1.2-inch color display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels that makes it readable in any light while a breathable fit is guaranteed with the silicone strap. But if you want to look more dapper, you’ll simply have the option to interchange the straps for something a little more formal like leather.

It is also a running watch but it has a couple of tricks under the hood that back up its claim as a multisport watch. It provides elevation changes with a built-in barometric altimeter while the electronic compass assures you don’t lose your way. More than being able to relay advanced running dynamics, it also has dedicated indoor and outdoor activity profiles such as biking, hiking, skiing, paddle sports, strength training, and swimming, among others with water resistance to 5ATM. And for brick workouts or triathlon races, the auto multisport feature lets you switch sports with just one button press.

Garmin’s Forerunner 935 is made for serious athletic training but it has all the basic fitness metrics as it tracks steps, floors climbed, calories burned, distance traveled, or beats per minute with the 24/7 wrist-based heart rate technology. It also acts as a fitness coach that evaluates your performance to help determine if you’re overtraining and underachieving based on your stats, which are automatically uploaded to the Garmin Connect app.

While the Forerunner 935 is not a full-fledged smartwatch, pairing the Forerunner 935 with a Bluetooth-enabled device allows you to receive smart notifications for calls, texts, app alerts, as much as you’ll be able of music playback, and get real-time weather updates. You can even set up to 10 customizable alarms with audible vibration alerts and use it to locate your phone or control another Garmin device.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 packs a lot of advanced features in a sleek and compact watch that only weighs 49 grams. Its battery is just as incredible as it can last up to two weeks in smartwatch mode, 24 hours in GPS mode, and 50 hours on UltraTrac mode. Although it may falter at tracking your swims, you can count on it to support your active lifestyle as much as it enables you to stay connected on the go. Get it now while Amazon has it on sale for just $390 instead of $500.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations