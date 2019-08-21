Stay on pace with the Garmin Forerunner 235, now $100 less on Amazon

Whether you’re a casual runner or working to become a great marathon athlete, you need a wearable that can help you track, record, and analyze your stats. A standard fitness tracker can do the trick, but if you want more state-of-the-art features focused on your every move and position on the road, you may want to consider going for a GPS running watch. Amazon currently has a deal on the black version of the Garmin Forerunner 235 which lets you in on a $100 discount. Normally $330, you can have it for only $230.

The Forerunner 235 also comes with a bunch of health and activity tracking capabilities that make it a solid option for those looking for an all-in-one running watch and fitness tracker. It’s capable of displaying notifications as well, allowing you to stay connected and updated on what’s happening around even without having to pull out your phone.

Apart from running-related metrics (distance, pace, speed, and cadence), this GPS running watch is equipped with an Elevate wrist heart rate technology that measures heart rate through the wrist round-the-clock. It has a colorful gauge that determines your heart rate zone and beats per minute in real time. It can also count steps and calories throughout the day, monitor sleep, as well as estimate the maximum volume of oxygen per activity through the Vo2 Max Estimate. If you’ve been inactive or sitting for too long, it will motivate you to move by sending vibration alerts. You can also opt to link the watch to the Garmin Connect app to analyze and share health and activity stats. All these features add up to help you understand your body better and set personal fitness goals easily.

The Forerunner 235 can display notifications when connected to your mobile. From emails and text messages to call alerts and calendar reminders, you can see everything clearly on the round screen. There is also a weather widget that can receive current weather conditions and forecasts. And since it’s rated up to a depth of 50 meters, swimming or showering with it on your wrist is not a problem. You can also style it up by selecting among the custom watch faces available on the Connect IQ.

Stay on pace with the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch. You can order the black version on Amazon at a discounted price of $230 instead of $330.

