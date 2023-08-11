 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Track your workouts: Garmin Forerunner 245 price slashed by $70

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Garmin Forerunner 245 smartwatch with the time and running distance on the display.
Garmin

If you want to buy a fitness-focused wearable device, it’s highly recommended you look for Garmin smartwatches. One of the brand’s more affordable options is the Garmin Forerunner 245, which is currently even cheaper if you purchase it from Best Buy. Instead of $270, you’ll only have to pay $200 for savings of $70. We’re not sure how long stock will last though, so if you’re already thinking about tracking your workouts with this smartwatch, you should add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout immediately.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 245

There are several Garmin watches in our roundup of the best fitness trackers, so if that’s your primary purpose for buying a wearable device, you won’t be disappointed with the running-focused Garmin Forerunner 245. Just because it’s cheap doesn’t mean it sacrificed a lot of important features though, as it’s capable of taking data from an extensive list of sport activity modes, and it can evaluate whether you’re training at the right level. The smartwatch also offers advanced wellness features, which include all-day tracking of your stress levels and your sleeping habits.

With the Garmin Coach on the Garmin Forerunner 245, you can receive customized training plans, and with its compatibility with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite signals, you’ll get accurate information on your speed and distance during your running sessions. You should also take advantage of the Body Battery feature, which gauges your energy reserves so you’ll be able to plan your activity and resting times throughout the day. If you ever find yourself in an incident, the Garmin Forerunner 245 can send your real-time location to emergency contacts for your rescue.

Related

The Garmin Forerunner 245, which already provides immense value at its sticker price of $270, is a must-buy wearable device at its discounted price of $200 from Best Buy. You may miss out on the $70 in savings if you hesitate with your purchase though, as stock could get sold out sooner than you think. If you want to get the Garmin Forerunner 245 for cheaper than usual, you should make the purchase as soon as you can. This is one of the more attractive smartwatch deals in the market right now, so there’s no time to waste.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
One-day flash sale drops the price of this HP laptop to $170
HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.

You will come across high-performance options while browsing through laptop deals, but if you're only going to use the device for basic functions, you should aim for something cheap but reliable like the HP Laptop 14. It's currently even more affordable with Best Buy's $30 discount that pulls its price down to just $170 from $200, but there's not much time left until the offer ends. If you think this laptop is what you need, you'll have to proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 14
The HP Laptop 14 won't challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, but for doing online research, typing documents, checking social media, and watching streaming content, it will be enough. It's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which will provide decent speed if you don't go beyond the laptop's capabilities. The HP Laptop 14, which has Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded, only comes with a 64GB eMMC, but you can supplement that with the best cloud storage services for your important files.

Read more
The latest iPhone SE just had its price slashed to $149 (seriously)
The Apple iPhone SE (2022)'s screen.

It's rare to see cheap phone deals that involve an iPhone but that's what Walmart has right now. Today, you can buy the latest iPhone SE for just $149 saving you $230 off the regular price. The catch is that it's locked to Straight Talk and obviously, it won't be competing with 'full' iPhones. However, at this price, it's still going to be tempting for anyone who wants an Apple phone on a budget.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE
Slowly working its way down the best iPhone list, the iPhone SE is still the best phone for anyone on a tight budget. It has an attractive 4.7-inch Retina HD display that goes perfectly with its up to 15 hours of video playback battery life. It has 5G connectivity like the best phones offer so you don't have to worry about missing out on great data speeds.

Read more
Big discounts just landed for the Fitbit Versa 4, Sense 2, and Charge 5
The Fitbit Sense 2 lying sideways in moss.

Nearly every model of Fitbit is on sale at Best Buy this weekend. If you've been thinking about getting a smartwatch for exercise, and you've kept Fitbit deals in mind, this is your chance. We've pulled the best deals from this mini-sale below. They start at $80 -- check them out!
Fitbit Inspire 3 -- $80, was $100

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great fitness tracker for most people. One huge selling point is that it has a 10-day battery life so you don't have to worry about charging it very often. At all times, it's monitoring your movements throughout the day, tracking steps, calories burned, and more. It can watch for changes in your resting heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and skin temperature to see how your body is performing. It also dishes out a daily readiness score based on your stress levels, sleep and activity, with a stress management score also offered so you can instantly see if you need to be kinder to yourself. Extensive sleep profiling features along with irregular heart rhythm notifications and high/low heart rate notifications all ensure this little wearable is looking out for you.

Read more