If you’re a sporty or active sort of person, then you’re probably familiar with the Garmin brand of watches since they’re some of the best for active lifestyles. If you’ve always wanted one but don’t want to take out a loan for it, you’re in luck! With all the big retailers trying to outdo each other during the Prime Early Access Sale, Garmin watches have seen a lot of great Prime Day smartwatch deals, including on the Garmin Instinct GPS, which you can pick up from Best Buy for $180, which is $50 off the typical $230 list price.

Why you should buy the Garmin Instinct GPS

As an entry-level Garmin watch, the Garmin Instinct GPS still has many great features, such as the headline GPS, which covers GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, so you have many options for where and how you want to use the GPS feature. It also comes with a barometric altimeter for help with altitude training and a three-axis compass so you can navigate yourself while out on hikes or camping trips. An even more excellent feature is the TracBack feature that allows you to navigate back to your starting point, which can come in handy when planning trips without adding a ton of extra work.

It’s also a great health and overall fitness tracker. It tracks heart rate, calories burned, steps taken, and stairs climbed, and if you plan to wear it while you sleep, it can also track your sleep activity, so you can figure out if you’re getting good sleep. The 45mm watch screen is encased in a polymer case to help protect it against the elements, and it even has some shock and water resistance. You’ll also be happy to know that this watch works with Android and iOS devices, which is especially great for those inside the Apple ecosystem who don’t necessarily want to use an Apple Watch.

It’s no surprise that the Garmin Instinct GPS is on our list of the best Garmin Watches of 2022 given the features you get, especially for one of the better Best Buy Prime Day deals where you can grab it for just $230. While you’re at it, check out all the other Prime Day deals for alternatives.

