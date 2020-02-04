Whether you’re in need of a smartwatch or a fitness tracker, you’ll most likely find a Garmin wearable that can tick all the right boxes in terms of functionality and budget. Fitness enthusiasts and athletes alike would sure be able to appreciate the wide range of wellness and sports-centric features each model boasts along with smart capabilities. And now, you can get the most bang for your buck from Amazon and Best Buy with Garmin’s Vivosmart HR+ or Venu on sale up to $105 off.

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ fitness tracker — $75 ($105 off)

The Vivosmart HR+ sets itself apart from other fitness trackers by delivering more than the expected steps, calories burnt, floors climbed, or active minutes. Its activity tracking is instantly boosted with the built-in GPS while its Move IQ feature can automatically detect and track your walking, running, biking, swimming, elliptical training, and rollerblading. You’ll also have no issue getting it wet with water resistance to 50 meters.

With Elevate wrist heart rate technology, you’ll be able to track your resting and active heart rate for as long as you have this wearable on. When it notices you’ve been inactive for quite a while, a gentle vibration alert should be enough to remind you. And with access to long-term progress tracking through the Garmin Connect app, you might just be encouraged all the more to keep your momentum going. Moreover, the app is also a portal to an online fitness community where you are not only provided with an attainable daily step goal, but you can also save, plan, and share your activity, or challenge other members.

Bluetooth facilitates a seamless connection with your smartphone to receive notifications for texts, calls, emails, calendars, and social media as well as enable controls for music playback. With both GPS and HR mode employed, Garmin’s Vivosmart HR+ is expected to last up to eight hours and up to five days on smartwatch mode.

Usually priced at $180, you can get this slick and dynamic wearable on Amazon for only $75.

Garmin Venu smartwatch — $300 ($100 off)

If you want to mimic most of what’s happening on your phone, then you might want to put your money on a smartwatch like Garmin’s Venu. It is one of the latest models released last October and the first smartwatch from Garmin with a 390 x 390 pixel AMOLED display on a 1.2-inch touchscreen. You’re in store for a comfortable viewing experience as you watch animated and easy-to-follow workouts right from your dial or as you get tips from Garmin Coach. And with 20 preloaded GPS indoor and outdoor sports apps including swimming with water resistance to 5ATM, you’ll certainly have enough ways to keep your endorphins going.

Fitness is indeed where the Venu shines as it boasts the broadest all-day health monitoring features that would help you get a better understanding of your body. You’ll simply have the means to keep track of your energy levels, respiration, stress sleep, estimated heart rate, and more apart from the basic steps or calories burnt. Ladies will appreciate that there’s even a log for tracking menstrual cycles.

Once paired with a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone, you’ll instantly have access to smart notifications, app alerts, and long-term progress tracking through the Garmin Connect app. And if you’re quite the athletic music lover, you’ll be able to go for a hands-free workout with the option to download songs or playlists to the Venu. You might not even have to bother bringing your wallet as contactless payments are possible with Garmin pay while its battery can last you up to five days depending on use.

Garmin may have put function over style before but the Venu is a solid mix of both, making for one double-duty wearable. Best Buy’s $100 discount lets you have all this glitz and glamour for just $300 instead of $400. Then you can make it all the more yours by customizing it for free through the Connect IQ Store.

