Today's Best Google Pixel 6 Prime Day Deal

Early Prime Day deals are popping up, with Amazon’s popular sales event already bringing a rare price cut on the Google Pixel. This Google Pixel 6 Prime Day deal sees the price of the super capable smartphone discounted from $600 to $571. That’s , and free shipping is part of the offer as well. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone or are already in love with the Google Pixel 6 and want another one, this Google Pixel 6 Prime Day deal is a hard one to pass up.

We knew we were going to be seeing some unique discounts as Prime Day neared. The Google Pixel 6 is a device that doesn’t often see a discount, so grabbing this Google Pixel 6 Prime Day deal is worth considering. Like many other smartphones, including Apple’s iPhone lineup and other Google Pixel phones, there may not be another chance to grab a discount, so click over to Amazon now to claim this one while you can.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6 on Prime Day

The Google Pixel 6 is a powerful and capable member of Google’s smartphone lineup. Even with its larger counterpart, the Google Pixel 6 Pro, looming at the top of the lineup, it’s just as capable and is a much more universal smartphone option, particularly if you don’t like the larger sizes that smartphones have reached over the last few years. If you aren’t sure which of the two might most appeal to you, you can take a look at their differences in our Google Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6 Pro comparison guide.

But the Pixel 6 may just be the right smartphone for you, particularly if you like a lot of power in your pocket. It has a Google Tensor processor, which is the first processor designed by Google. It’s made specifically for the Pixel, making it a perfect pairing with all of the smartphone’s features. These include a 50-megapixel rear camera that captures 150% more light for photos, providing richer colors and more detail. Professional tools like Magic Erase, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode keep your photos sharp, accurate, and focused as well.

The Google Pixel 6 features fast-charging technology so you’ll never get stranded for long with a dead battery, and it’s also capable of adapting to your life, learning how you use your phone and saving power for apps you use most. Privacy and protection are a big focus in the Pixel 6, as it’s backed by a Titan M2 security chip, five years of updates, and a security core. Additionally, when it comes to keeping your Google Pixel 6 safe, check out the best Google Pixel 6 cases and covers and the best Google Pixel 6 screen protectors.

Should you shop this early Google Pixel 6 Prime Day deal or wait?

While this Google Pixel 6 Prime Day deal is part of Amazon’s early Prime Day offerings, there’s no reason not to buy right now. This deal will be running through the entirety of the event, and the price won’t be dipping any lower as we move toward and through the Prime Day festivities. So if you’re in the market for the best deal you can get on a Google Pixel 6, this is it for Prime Day, so you can make a purchase without hesitation.

However, if you aren’t sold on a Google Pixel 6 and are still considering other models for you next smartphone purchase, that could offer you good reason to hold off on making a purchase until Prime Day reaches us. There’s potential for a lot of smartphones to see discounts come Prime Day, and if you have your eye on several different brands, something more enticing to you may pop up.

If you’re looking for the best Google Pixel 6 Prime Day deal and the best price you’ll find on the rarely discounted smartphone, you can feel comfortable making a purchase right now. If you’re still considering different brand and models, or even if you’re hoping to catch some sort of smartphone bundle discount, you may want to wait and see what Prime Day itself has to offer.

