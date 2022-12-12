Over at Best Buy right now, there are some amazing discounts on the Google Pixel range. That includes substantial discounts on the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro phones, as well as price cuts for the Google Pixel Buds and Google Pixel Watch. Whether you’re looking for new earphones, a new smartwatch, or a new phone, we’re here to help with a quick overview of what you need to know. Read on so you know exactly which buy button to hit. Bear in mind we don’t know how long these deals will last so if you’ve found the tech for you, buy sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series — $70, was $100

If you’ve been checking out the best headphone deals and looking for a bargain, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series may be the one for you. Looking identical to the standard Pixel Buds, they offer the same small shape and secure comfort which means you won’t have to worry about them falling out while you exercise. While the sound isn’t quite as clear as the pricier alternatives, they still offer useful features like adaptive sound, Google Assistant support for Android owners, and reliable battery life of up to 5 hours per charge to boot too.

Google Pixel Watch — $300, was $350

One of the best smartwatch deals around thanks to the Google Pixel Watch being such a recent release, this is a supremely comfortable watch to wear. It also has Fitbit integration which is ideal for anyone upgrading from a fitness tracker to a full smartwatch. A 1.2-inch AMOLED screen looks good with a design that makes the watch appear smaller than it actually is. An optical heart rate sensor is able to take an ECG and while the watch lacks body composition readings, Fitbit features certainly help here. If you want an attractive watch that doesn’t take up too much room, this is a good choice on your wrist.

Google Pixel 7 — $499, was $599

One of the better phone deals around, the Google Pixel 7 just got even more affordable. The phone offers a lot of what anyone could want from a smartphone. That includes a fantastic camera that takes great photos and videos in stunning color and detail. A cinematic blur feature means you can add cinematic style qualities to your videos, while other software features give you plenty of control over your images. A great 6.3-inch AMOLED screen offers a 90Hz refresh rate and is HDR10+ certified so whatever you’re doing, it looks great. Other useful features include a Live Translate feature so you can interpret face-to-face conversations, plus an adaptive battery life that ensures the phone can last up to three days depending on how you use it. It’s a lot for the price.

Google Pixel 7 Pro — $749, was $899

The more high-end version of the phone above, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has a lot to love. It provides you with fast and powerful performance with a gorgeous 120Hz screen that’s ideal for whatever you have planned. Its camera is fantastic too with a 50MP main camera along with a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP telephoto camera too. Photos look beautiful and you also get plenty of great editing features too. If you’re looking for a superior phone experience, this is it. It’s powerful and well-designed for gaming as well as multitasking, while you still get the benefits of an adaptive battery for those times you need to eke out some power.

