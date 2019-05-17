Digital Trends
Looking for a great action camera? Best Buy’s got a killer sale on the GoPro Fusion 360-degree action camera, a device we truly think is the future of 360-degree video. Normally a $600 camera, Best Buy has it on sale.for just $300 Better yet, it’s in stock at most Best Buys, meaning free in-store pickup is an option.

What makes the GoPro Fusion so good is its best-in-class stitching. What is stitching? It’s the technical term for what 360-degree cameras do in order to make images from several cameras appear as one image. The Fusion has two cameras on either side of the device, and how the Fusion melds them together is absolutely seamless.

There’s also a really nifty feature that allows you to “reshoot” a scene. You can pan around a scene you’ve shot either by dragging on the screen with your finger or holding the phone and simply moving it around to change your perspective, pinch to zoom and even pull back into a “little planet” perspective. Your actions are recorded as the digital camera moves and saved in a flattened 1080p video.

When you get good at this you can create some absolutely stunning videos that look damn near professionally shot. And with a recent firmware update that bumped up video capabilities to 5.6K, these images look better than before.

But at its original $600 price (it actually launched at $100 above that!), it was quite a lot to plunk down on a specialty camera. Now with the price cut, it’s selling for the same price as some of GoPro’s Hero7 action camera line. 360’s not for everyone, but if you have a use for it you certainly should jump on this deal.

If the GoPro Fusion or Hero7 is too expensive, and you’d like something more economical, consider the Yi 4K+, which is only $199 on Amazon. While certainly not as fully featured as either GoPro camera, the picture quality alone gives us enough confidence to recommend it as a low-cost alternative.

The reason why it’s so cheap is that it is actually a top-of-the-line camera which saw successive price cuts as new models were released. Originally $400, the Yi 4K+ was actually the first action camera to offer 4K/60 video, but now sits as one of the best value cameras on the market today.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

