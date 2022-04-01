  1. Deals
Save $50 on the GoPro Hero 10 action camera today

Jennifer Allen
By
The GoPro Hero 10 placed in a rugged situation.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

One of the best GoPro deals around at the moment is being able to buy the GoPro Hero 10 action camera for just $450 at REI. A saving of $50, it’s a fantastic way to save big on a truly exceptional action camera. You’ll need to be quick though as we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If you wait too long, you may miss out, but read on while we tell you while it’s so good.

The GoPro Hero 10 is easily one of the best action cameras around. It offers the ability to take 23MP photos as well as shoot 5.3K videos at double the frame rate as before. That means impressively smooth footage at all times. The camera is able to capture finer details and more realistic textures along with better contrast, even compared to any other Hero before it. You can film in 8x slo-mo at 2.7K or choose to pause 5.3K videos before grabbing 15.8MP still images to capture the perfect moment.

Other features are numerous too. For instance, there’s the Hindsight feature that captures video from 30 seconds before you hit the shutter button, potentially grabbing something you would have missed otherwise. A full suite of smart capture settings like LiveBurst, Schedule Capture and Duration Capture all help out here. you can also use a series of different modes and presets, with HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization ensuring that footage looks perfectly straight at all times.

The GoPro Hero 10 is rugged too. It has a hydrophobic lens cover that repels water and helps eliminate lens flare. Also, it’s waterproof down to 33 feet. For moments of downtime, you can always use it to livestream too or as a webcam. It’s a truly revolutionary way of capturing everything about your life if you so wish, whether you’re adventuring or recording a talk.

Normally priced at $500, the GoPro Hero 10 is down to just $450 at REI for a limited time only. It’s a great deal if you’re looking to record more of your adventures in the best way possible. Be quick though. We can’t guarantee how long it will stick around at this price and you won’t want to miss out.

