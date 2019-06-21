Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon slashes $141 off the GoPro Hero 5 Black action camera

Ed Oswald
By
gopro hero5 black hero 5 press

Don’t want to shell out the $350 that the Hero 7 Black is currently selling for, but in the market for an action cam? Try out the Hero 5 Black instead. Right now, Amazon has a sale through third-party seller Deals R Us, which knocks 35% off the current retail price. But before you do that, check out Walmart first.

That’s because as of this writing, Walmart had 3 Hero 5 Blacks available for $249, so if you act very quickly you might be able to get it even cheaper! Even if you miss that deal, at $258 on Amazon it’s still a great price.

Included in the package is the camera, rechargeable battery, a mounting buckle, both a curved and flat adhesive mount, a frame for attaching the Hero 5 Black to a whole series of optional accessories, and a USB-C cable for downloading your photos to your computer.

You’re not losing a whole lot by opting for the Hero 5 Black over the Hero 7 Black. Both sport 12-megapixel cameras, but the Hero 5 Black will do 4K 30fps video, whereas the Hero 7 Black can record in 4K 60fps for that more cinematic feel. The Hero 5 Black also lacks live streaming capability (likely not a big issue for most) and the Hero 7 Black’s advanced stabilization features.

However, we’re willing to bet that for 90% of us, not many of those differences are going to matter. We loved the camera ourselves, pointing to its great image and video quality, a best-in-class three microphone system, and its durability in giving it our Editor’s Choice award in action cameras back in late 2017. Sure,  it’s not the latest and greatest, but at the time it was one of the top action cameras available.

But all the features we expect out of a GoPro are there, including waterproofing without the need for a case, a nice touchscreen and interface, and the ubiquitous GoPro mount that lets you attach the camera to virtually anything with the right accessory. And the quality of GoPro ensures that it will make it through everything you throw at it, which is obviously important for an action cam.

