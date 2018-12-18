Share

Have you been tormented since Black Friday? Tossing and turning at night, haunted by sales you neglected to capitalize on? Well, say goodbye to the pain of missed opportunity. MasterClass is offering you a shot at redemption!

That’s right – the company is briefly bringing back its “buy one, gift one” promotion. Starting today through midnight on 12/27, you can purchase an All-Access Pass for $180 and gift a second pass to a friend or loved one at no additional cost. This means that both recipients will have access to MasterClass’ entire library. It’s almost too good to be true. Almost.

As a refresher, MasterClass is a company that offers online classes in the following categories: Film and TV; Music and Entertainment; Writing; Culinary Arts; Sports and Games; Design, Photography and Fashion; and Politics and Society. Courses are taught by visionaries in their respective fields (think Steve Martin and Margaret Atwood). And every class contains roughly 24 lessons that have been broken down into approximately 12-minute segments.

Rest assured, MasterClass’ course selection is sure to complement the variety of people in your life. Here are some of the great course choices available:

Study with one of Hollywood’s most evocative leading ladies – Helen Mirren. Throughout this course, Mirren provides invaluable insight on everything from breaking down scripts and finding your character to specific techniques for acting on a film set. Select students will even be afforded the opportunity to have Mirren critique their work.

Know someone dreaming of running a Michelin-rated restaurant? Well he or she can learn from the best. Thomas Keller, the chef behind the hugely successful French Laundry, reveals the secrets to sourcing ingredients, boiling eggs, and preparing the perfect Hollandaise. There’s even a class cookbook available for download.

Want to be a baller? Get one step closer to ruling the court with this class from Steph Curry. One of the best shooters the NBA has ever seen, Curry will help you hone your mechanics. Get tips on beating your defender, shooting off the dribble, and scoring at the rim.

In this utterly inspiring course, acclaimed scientist Jane Goodall discusses her initial aspirations as well as her breakthroughs with chimpanzees. She also addresses the human impact on the environment and the mounting threats we’re facing. Fortunately, Dr. Goodall ends on a hopeful note and offers strategies on how to advocate for change.

We assume your interest is now piqued, yes? So stop panicking about last-minute shopping and start the process of purchasing a MasterClass All-Access Pass! With the simple click of button (OK, a few buttons), you could be done. There’s no need to ship or even gift wrap. Though we do recommend printing out an email confirmation. You want something to show after all!

