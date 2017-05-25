Help the planet – and your wallet – with these green tech deals

Updated by Lucas Coll on 5-24-2017: Removed the expired solar keyboard offer, added the outdoor solar light deal, and updated prices.

Saving the planet shouldn’t be something we only think about once a year when Earth Day rolls around. It’s always a good time to go green, and along with helping the environment, these energy-saving products save you money by lowering electrical bills and decreasing or even eliminating the need for batteries. From solar-powered devices to gadgets that help you monitor and optimize home energy usage, these are the top green tech deals available now.

Urpower Solar Motion Sensor Outdoor Lights If you use outdoor lighting around your home, you know it can be a hassle to deal with wiring and extension cords to keep them powered – not to mention that they can use a lot of energy if they are frequently on for extended periods of time. An increased demand for eco-friendly tech has led to innovative lighting solutions like the Urpower solar-powered motion-sensor lights, now on sale on Amazon for just $37 for a pack of four. These wall-mounted lights harness the power of the sun for energy, with no wires or batteries required. Energy-efficient LED bulbs put out a lot of light while reducing power consumption. The Urpower lights are motion-activated, automatically switching on at night when the sensors detect movement, and they automatically turn off in the morning to further save energy when you don't need them on. The internal battery stores up to 12 hours of solar power, so you can enjoy outdoor lighting all night long if you need it. You can score four of these Urpower solar motion-activated outdoor lights for just $37 on Amazon after a 54 percent discount that saves you $43.

Ecobee3 Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat with Sensor You probably know by now that a smart thermostat can save you money, but only the best also provide energy-saving features. One such device is the ever-popular Ecobee3 2nd generation smart thermostat, which is currently $64 off on Amazon. While most thermostats deliver temperature to just one room, the Ecobee3 works with room sensors to deliver the right temperature to the rooms that matter most. The sensors detect temperature and occupancy to determine how much energy (heat and air conditioning) to provide in each room, and can also sense when a room is empty and automatically deprioritize it for increased energy savings. What does all that mean? Ecobee3 owners save an average of 23 percent on heating and cooling annually. An Amazon No. 1 best-seller, the Ecobee3 normally retails for $249 but is currently marked down to only $185 on Amazon, saving you $64 (26 percent).

TP-Link Smart Plug With Energy Monitoring Do you really know how much energy your home consumes every day? Unless you have a tracking device like the TP-Link smart plug with energy monitoring, you probably don't. This energy-monitoring device not only tells you your energy usage, but also provides historical power consumption, summaries, and more. The device is currently marked down to $34 on Amazon. This smart Wi-Fi plug allows you to monitor power consumption and review weekly and monthly summaries to help you define which devices are using the most power. Everything is controlled through the Kasa app to give you a clean and clear interface, help you manage energy usage in your home, and ultimately save you money. The device plugs into any standard wall outlet and supports up to 15A of power. It's compatible with Android 4.1 and higher or iOS 8 and higher, and requires a Wi-Fi network but no separate hub or paid subscription. Control your devices from anywhere by using Google Assistant or Alexa, easily create a schedule for each device, and customize it based on a specific time of day. The TP-Link Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring normally retails for around $39 but you can score one for only $34 on Amazon, saving you a total of $5 (13 percent).

Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit One of the first manufacturers to give us the power to control home lighting using a smartphone or tablet justifies its spot at the top of the market with the Philips Hue white and color starter kit. This smart, colorful lighting kit allows you to easily set up and control smart home lighting, and is currently $50 off on Amazon. The customizable kit gives you endless possibilities to get creative with your lighting and sync it to your lifestyle. Add brighter whites in your work area or home office, and softer lighting in bathrooms and bedrooms. You can even throw some blue or red in to accent your existing home decor, or control every lighting scene from your smartphone or tablet. The starter kit includes three bulbs that screw into your existing lamps and a bridge that you plug into your home Wi-Fi router. It works with Amazon Alexa to allow you to control dimming, shades of white, and color settings with your voice. The original Philips Hue white and color starter kit normally retails for $200 but is currently discounted to $150 on Amazon, giving you $50 (25 percent) in savings.