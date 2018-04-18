Grenco Science 420 sale: Save up to 50 percent on vaporizers and accessories

Share

We could throw a lot of fancy stats at you to prove our point, but the simple truth is this: People love weed. Recreational marijuana has been legalized in nine states, medical marijuana in 29 states, and the drug’s popularity only continues to grow. Though the DEA still categorizes cannabis as a Schedule I drug, the weed industry is bigger than it’s ever been.

With marijuana becoming more accessible to consumers, there has been a much greater focus on how people get THC into their system. Bath bombs, THC-infused drinks, and edibles are hitting the shelves as innovators find new and interesting ways for people to partake in the weed craze without smoking. Though there are many different ways to consume, vaporizers have become one of the most popular options on the market.

Which is why we were so excited to hear Grenco Science has a 420 sale going on right now.

The Grenco Science 420 Sale

Endorsed by Snoop Dogg himself, Grenco Science has become one of the best vaporizer brands on the market. With savings of up to 50 percent, there’s no better time to pick up high-quality vaporizers and accessories at very affordable price. This sale only lasts until April 22, however, so the clock is ticking. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorite deals below, but you can go ahead and dive right into the sale if that’s how you roll — just make sure you enter the code DT at checkout to get an extra 5 percent off.

G Pen Vaporizor Sale

G Pen Elite Vaporizer — $105

Delivering what can only be described as a “smooth experience” the G Pen Elite is big hit among consumers. It’s easy-to-use design and sleek look make for a very pretty piece of tech, but the real reason the G Pen Elite is so popular is its functionality. With advanced temperature settings, you get full control of the heating chamber and vapor quality. If you’re looking for an excellent herbal vaporizer, look no further.

Normally priced at $150, it’s available for just $105 after a 30 percent discount. Enter offer code DT at checkout to receive an additional 5 percent off.

G Pen Pro Vaporizer — $75

Though the G Pen Pro is a little bit less expensive than the Elite, it still packs quite the punch. With the same ceramic chamber and other similar features as the Elite, the G Pen Pro is really just a slightly downgraded version. If you’re new to the world of vaping, the Pro is a great way to get started without spending more than you’re comfortable with.

The G Pen Pro is normally priced at $100, but is available right now for $75 after a 25 percent discount. Enter offer code DT at checkout to receive an additional 5 percent off.

G Slim Ground Material — $14

Whether you’re buying your first vaporizer to test the waters, or just need a more portable vape for when you’re on-the-go, the G Slim is a great option. Another Grenco Science best-seller, the G Slim is small, discreet, and highly functional. But just because it’s a small and convenient vape pen doesn’t mean it won’t get the job done.

The G Slim Ground portable vaporizer is normally priced at $20, but is available right now for $14 after a 30 percent discount. Enter offer code DT at checkout to receive an additional 5 percent off.

Accessory Sale

Santa Cruz Shredder (4-piece grinder) — $33

When it comes to vaporizers, having the proper grinder is essential. If you try to pack large chunks of green into the cartridge, you may not like the results. There are a lot of different grinders on the market, but if you’re looking for something that will really shred, the Santa Cruz Shredder is perfect for you.

Normally priced at $70, the Santa Cruz Shredder is currently just $33 after a smooth 52 percent discount. Don’t forget to enter offer code DT at checkout to receive an additional 5 percent off.

G Pen Elite Charging Dock — $14

Whether you already own the G Pen Elite, or just purchased one, this charging dock is an awesome accessory to have. Instead of worrying about chargers you have to plug in to your vaporizer, you can just place it back in its dock so its ready to go whenever you need it.

You can pick up the Elite Charging Dock for just $14 after a 30 percent discount. Don’t forget to enter offer code DT at checkout to receive an additional 5 percent off.

