Digital Trends
Deals

Dell slashes price on this JBL Harman Kardon Allure smart speaker

Josh Levenson
By
harman kardon allure smart speaker sale dell

Digital assistants haven’t quite reached Iron Man’s Jarvis’ level of usefulness (yet), but there are a handful that are on the right track, one of which being Amazon Alexa — and there’s a fantastic deal on an Alexa-driven Harman Kardon Allure smart speaker for those looking to add a taste of the future to their home.

Dell’s retail arm has knocked $135 off the Harman Kardon Allure, sending the price plummeting down to $65. But there’s a catch: There’s a limited amount of stock available, so those wanting to scoop up an Allure on the cheap will need to head over to the retailer’s website and complete their order right away or risk missing out.

Design-wise, the Allure isn’t too dissimilar to the Apple HomePod in the sense that it’s spherical with a set of navigation buttons up top. The Harman Kardon is a tad smaller, though, and has a more intricate speaker setup, incorporating a subwoofer, ranking it above the HomePod in the audio department — on paper, at least.

What’s more, unlike the HomePod the Allure comes with a rechargeable battery that supports up to ten hours of playtime, so it can be moved around, or even taken outside, the house with ease. There’s also Bluetooth for music playback when Alexa isn’t able to connect to the internet to stream music through Spotify.

Overall, at a $65 the Harman Kardon is one of the most affordable smart speakers on the market, second to the Amazon Echo and Google Home. But neither Amazon or Google are experts in audio, whereas Harman Kardon is — so it should go without saying that the Allure is the better pick for those with a sweet spot for high-end sound.

If, however, the Harman Kardon Allure doesn’t sound like the right smart speaker for you, we’d suggest taking a look at our list of the best on the market. The Allure didn’t make the cut, but that’s because we thought its usual $200 price tag was a little steep for what it delivered, but at less than $70, it’s an absolute must-have.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Memorial Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the end of the month, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. We’d also suggest following DT Deals on Twitter for live updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Computing

HP drops killer deals on laptops with up to $1,300 off for Memorial Day Weekend

HP is currently dropping prices on Spectre x360, Envy, Pavilion, and Omen laptops during its Memorial Day event. So if you're in dire need of a new laptop, the latest holiday savings may be exactly what you're looking for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best laptop deals chromebook featured
Computing

The Dell XPS 13 headlines the best laptop deals for May 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
apple iphone lightning dock deal on amazon mgrm2 av6
Apple

Apple iPhone Lightning Dock gets price knocked down to just $39 on Amazon

Apple acolytes are always eager to buy brand-name products, and the Lightning iPhone Dock is a solid option as a desktop charging station. Secure yours now at Amazon for just $39, down from $50.
Posted By William Hank
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Deals

Apple iPad and iPad Pros get big discounts for Memorial Day weekend

Apple iPads have been getting a lot of great discounts so far this year, and Memorial Day 2019 proves to be no exception. With prices as low as $249 for newer models, Memorial Day weekend is a great time to pick one up.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Canon Rebel T7i review
Deals

Save hundreds on Nikon and Canon EOS DSLR camera bundles for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is coming and the sales are already starting. If you’re a photographer (or are looking to get into it) and want to grab some new gear, then the ABT Memorial Day sale has some great deals on DSLRs that can save you up to $450.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg 4k tv deal 49 inch dell 49uk6090pua
Home Theater

Dell drops $100 off this 49-inch LG 4K smart TV with a Memorial Day deal

There’s never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV, and that’s because Dell has slashed $100 off one of LG’s most popular 49-inch models, offering you an awesome picture from a small footprint.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung gear sport review hero
Apple

Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear Sport get price cuts in Amazon sale

Smartwatches are more in style than ever, with the world of wearables now inundated with options. Two big brands are now available at deep discounts, with the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatches on sale on Amazon.
Posted By William Hank
sleep number 360 smart bed ces 2017 2
Deals

Best Memorial Day smart mattress sales from Sleep Number, Beautyrest, and more

Memorial Day is one of the best holidays when it comes to online sales. If you're looking for a new mattress, a smart mattress may be right for you. Check out some of the best Memorial Day smart mattress sales of the year to take your smart…
Posted By Amanda DePerro
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for May 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
what is prime pantry amazon day packages 3
Deals

Amazon Memorial Day sale: Apple Watch, Surface Pro, and 4K TV Deals

Amazon is discounting a number of different items. Smartwatches, tablets, 4K TVs, smart home devices, and laptops are all getting discounts to stay competitive with prices from Walmart and Best Buy.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart drop discounts

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
instant film cameras fujifilm bundle deals instax camera featured
Deals

Kick off summer 2019 with these Fujifilm Instax instant camera bundle deals

Looking for an instant film camera by Fujifilm? These upgraded instant mini cameras will inspire you to use an instant camera to take selfies. We've rounded up a list of some of the best instant cameras by Fujifilm on Amazon.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for May 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro system 04
Smart Home

Amazon Memorial Day sale: $210 off Arlo Pro wireless security camera kit

Weatherproof and wireless, the Arlo Pro security camera gives you the freedom to monitor any area or room inside or outside your home. Amazon dropped the price of the Arlo Pro HD security camera kit that includes everything you need.
Posted By Bruce Brown