Digital assistants haven’t quite reached Iron Man’s Jarvis’ level of usefulness (yet), but there are a handful that are on the right track, one of which being Amazon Alexa — and there’s a fantastic deal on an Alexa-driven Harman Kardon Allure smart speaker for those looking to add a taste of the future to their home.

Dell’s retail arm has knocked $135 off the Harman Kardon Allure, sending the price plummeting down to $65. But there’s a catch: There’s a limited amount of stock available, so those wanting to scoop up an Allure on the cheap will need to head over to the retailer’s website and complete their order right away or risk missing out.

Design-wise, the Allure isn’t too dissimilar to the Apple HomePod in the sense that it’s spherical with a set of navigation buttons up top. The Harman Kardon is a tad smaller, though, and has a more intricate speaker setup, incorporating a subwoofer, ranking it above the HomePod in the audio department — on paper, at least.

What’s more, unlike the HomePod the Allure comes with a rechargeable battery that supports up to ten hours of playtime, so it can be moved around, or even taken outside, the house with ease. There’s also Bluetooth for music playback when Alexa isn’t able to connect to the internet to stream music through Spotify.

Overall, at a $65 the Harman Kardon is one of the most affordable smart speakers on the market, second to the Amazon Echo and Google Home. But neither Amazon or Google are experts in audio, whereas Harman Kardon is — so it should go without saying that the Allure is the better pick for those with a sweet spot for high-end sound.

If, however, the Harman Kardon Allure doesn’t sound like the right smart speaker for you, we’d suggest taking a look at our list of the best on the market. The Allure didn’t make the cut, but that’s because we thought its usual $200 price tag was a little steep for what it delivered, but at less than $70, it’s an absolute must-have.

