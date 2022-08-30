Save $500 on this massive 120-inch TV with an ALR screen

Whenever it’s time to purchase a new television, Best Buy is one of the go-to spots. That’s because Best Buy TV deals are often the best deals, and that is truer than ever at the moment. Right now, you can bring home the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series ALR TV for $5,500, saving you $500 off the original retail price of $6,000. For avid viewers, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for to take your home theater system to the next level.

Why you should buy the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series ALR TV

As you can probably imagine, the Hisense 120-inch ALR TV is the television you need to turn your living room into a full-fledged movie theater. It features three pure color lasers, which work together to deliver unparalleled color performance; this television packs more color than you’ve ever seen on a TV. Thanks to ALR technology and 3,000-lumen brightness, you can also count on this television to give you the clearest picture quality regardless of the light conditions in the room. It comes with a 25,000-hour lifespan, which means that you can watch that many hours of entertainment without any reduction in quality or performance.

Hisense’s 120-inch ALR TV not only packs a lot of punch when it comes to picture quality but it also has incredible sound. It comes with built-in 40W Dolby Atmos, which is going to be an enormous upgrade from whatever built-in speakers your last TV had. It includes HDMI with eARC so you can connect all of the best speakers with ease, too. Perhaps best of all, it’s an Android TV, which means that you can install apps from the Google Play Store and log in to all of your streaming services right from your television. It’s easier than ever before to watch all of the content to you love.

While $5,500 is still a pretty penny, it’s certainly a significant discount from the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series TV’s regular retail price of $6,000, which means that you’ll save $500. If you’ve been considering a massive screen for your home theater, it’s safe to say that there is no time like the present to take advantage of a great deal. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen as of late, and it’s going to disappear before you know it, so don’t miss out.

What is an ALR screen?

For those who are not familiar with ALR screens, you may find that it completely transforms your viewing experience. ALR stands for ambient light rejection, and that means that ALR screens reflect light back to those watching in a precise, controlled manner. Where other screens reflect light in all directions and on a smaller scale, ALR screens are all about improving the quality of the image, which leads to a more enjoyable viewing experience.

The more light that is absorbed by a screen, the lower the quality of the image. With ALR screens, more light is reflected back at you, so you’ll see a brighter and clearer image, and at the same time you’ll notice that ambient lighting is redirected so that it doesn’t impact the quality of the image. ALR screens are particularly effective in a room that has a lot of natural sunlight. If you’ve ever tried to watch a TV show or a movie in the middle of the day, but all you can see is your reflection in the screen and a less-than-stellar picture, then you already know how an ALR screen could make a dramatic difference to your viewing experience.

