Massive 4K TVs are ridiculously cheap at Best Buy today

With fall just around the corner, it’s time to look forward to cozy evenings in front of the TV with your favorite movies — or exciting afternoons watching your favorite sports teams with friends. Whatever your watching style, enjoy the big picture with these 4K TV deals. Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Hisense 65-inch Class UG6 Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for just $700, marked down from its original price of $850 for a savings of $150. Or pick up the Sony 55-inch Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for just $1,000, marked down from $1,200 so you can save $200. These smart TVs both feature extra-large screens for a better viewing experience, plus smart capabilities like voice control and internet connectivity for your favorite streaming services. Don’t forget to check out these soundbar deals to complete your home entertainment experience!
Hisense 65-inch Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV — $700, was $850
If you’re in the market for a brand new smart TV, you need to check out these 65-inch TV deals. The Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart Android TV is on sale now at Best Buy for just $700. That’s a $150 savings from its regularly marked price of $850. This TV features 4x the pixels of a regular HD TV, and the large size makes it perfect for any room in the house, from the bedroom to the living room. As a smart-capable TV, you’ll be able to use the voice-control options to change channels, pause, increase or lower the volume, and more.
Buy Now
Sony 55-inch Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV — $1,000, was $1,200
Want a little more bang for your buck? Check out the Sony 55-inch 4K Smart Google TV, marked down $200 from $1,200 to just $1,000. (There are more Best Buy TV deals, too.) Available for free delivery or in-store pickup, you’ll enjoy a flawless picture and incredible detail when you choose this TV. With 4K resolution for premium display and voice-control capabilities for ease of use, this TV integrates perfectly with your other smart devices. Internet connectivity lets you access your favorite streaming services right from the TV, and there’s even a gaming mode that increases frame rate and decreases lag. If you’re looking to upgrade your TV to accommodate your PlayStation 5 or Xbox One, don’t pass up this deal.
Buy Now
More 4K TV deals
Looking for something a little different? There are even more great deals on 4K TVs happening today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.
75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV$4,000 $4,500
49-inch Sony 4K TV$598 $750
50-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV$700 $750
65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV$1,300 $1,400
55-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV$1,477 $1,797
75-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV$1,900 $2,200
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K$3,000 $5,000
55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV$1,700 $2,300
55-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV$750 $800
70-inch Class A6G Series Hisense 4K TV$670 $1,850
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- QLED vs. OLED TV: What’s the difference and why does it matter?
- Best cheap 4K TV deals for August 2021
- Best cheap OLED TV deals for August 2021: LG and Sony
- Best cheap QLED TV deals for August 2021: Samsung and Vizio
- The best Walmart TV deals for August 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs