Massive 4K TVs are ridiculously cheap at Best Buy today

With fall just around the corner, it’s time to look forward to cozy evenings in front of the TV with your favorite movies — or exciting afternoons watching your favorite sports teams with friends. Whatever your watching style, enjoy the big picture with these 4K TV deals. Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Hisense 65-inch Class UG6 Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for just $700, marked down from its original price of $850 for a savings of $150. Or pick up the Sony 55-inch Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for just $1,000, marked down from $1,200 so you can save $200. These smart TVs both feature extra-large screens for a better viewing experience, plus smart capabilities like voice control and internet connectivity for your favorite streaming services. Don’t forget to check out these soundbar deals to complete your home entertainment experience!

Hisense 65-inch Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV — $700, was $850

If you’re in the market for a brand new smart TV, you need to check out these 65-inch TV deals. The Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart Android TV is on sale now at Best Buy for just $700. That’s a $150 savings from its regularly marked price of $850. This TV features 4x the pixels of a regular HD TV, and the large size makes it perfect for any room in the house, from the bedroom to the living room. As a smart-capable TV, you’ll be able to use the voice-control options to change channels, pause, increase or lower the volume, and more.

Sony 55-inch Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV — $1,000, was $1,200

Want a little more bang for your buck? Check out the Sony 55-inch 4K Smart Google TV, marked down $200 from $1,200 to just $1,000. (There are more Best Buy TV deals, too.) Available for free delivery or in-store pickup, you’ll enjoy a flawless picture and incredible detail when you choose this TV. With 4K resolution for premium display and voice-control capabilities for ease of use, this TV integrates perfectly with your other smart devices. Internet connectivity lets you access your favorite streaming services right from the TV, and there’s even a gaming mode that increases frame rate and decreases lag. If you’re looking to upgrade your TV to accommodate your PlayStation 5 or Xbox One, don’t pass up this deal.

More 4K TV deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great deals on 4K TVs happening today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
49-inch Sony 4K TV

$598 $750
With a 4K HDR Processor X1 for upscaling, this TV can show even lower resolution content at simulated 4K resolution for the best possible viewing experience, plus it comes with Android TV installed.
50-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$700 $750
An affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs, this VIZIO option is in a medium size and has smart features like Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in.
65-inch P-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
For playing games or watching movies, this VIZIO TV has crisp 4K resolution and features like the ProGaming Engine to improve the gaming experience.
55-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,477 $1,797
This gorgeous TV offers OLED for rich contrast in images plus high resolution, a fast processor for 4K upscaling, and a game mode as well.
65-inch LG 4K OLED TV bundle with soundbar and installation

$2,444 $3,004
If you want everything you need for an upgraded TV experience all in one bundle, even with installation included, then this set from Walmart has you covered with its 65-inch TV and soundbar.
75-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV

$1,900 $2,200
One of Samsung's top of the line TVs, this model has QLED, 4K resolution, a fast 4K quantum processor for upscaling, and stunning contrast and colors.
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K

$3,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning display, this TV has LG's NanoCell technology and incredible 8K resolution, plus smart features and Google Assistant and Alexa support built in.
55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV

$1,700 $2,300
Sony's high-end Bravia display offers OLED for a beautiful picture with deep contrast and a fast XR processor for upscaling content to 4K, plus integrated Google TV.
55-inch M-Series VIZIO 4K TV

$750 $800
Save some cash on this affordable 4K TV, which is ready for movies, gaming, or sports with its high resolution and handy smart features.
70-inch Class A6G Series Hisense 4K TV

$670 $1,850
This Android TV has tons of smart features to make it easy to stream from a wide variety of services like YouTube, Prime Video, Twitch, and Disney+, plus it supports Google Assistant.
