There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals among the different retailers, but not all of these offers are worth buying. For significant discounts on top-quality TVs, you should check out Walmart TV deals, which currently include a $50 price cut for the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV, bringing it down to an even more affordable $338 from its original price of $388.

The Hisense R6 Series 4K TV features a 58-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution for vivid colors and sharp details, and a full-array LED backlight that further improves the images on the TV’s display. The TV also supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which provide a much more impressive boost to the overall picture quality when done right compared with resolution alone, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. The 4K TV also comes with Hisense’s Motion Rate image processing technology, so you can easily fast-moving action on the screen, and Game Mode, which significantly reduces input lag so that your button presses on the controller are instantly recognized on the display.

Like the best 4K TVs, the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is a smart TV that’s powered by the Roku TV platform. The operating system provides easy access to all the popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, which you can choose to show on a customizable home screen alongside direct links to your favorite shows, access to your cable box, or icons that will launch your gaming console. The TV also comes with a Voice Remote that’s compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands for functions such as changing channels and searching for content.

You no longer have to spend a fortune to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, as you can take advantage of deals like Walmart’s discount for the 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV. It’s available for just $338, down $50 from its original price of $388. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, there’s no time to waste. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can get your own 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV at your doorstep as soon as possible.

