The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.

The Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV is a pretty sweet deal, offering a lot of what the best 4K TVs provide. From one of the best TV brands out there, you know it’ll be reliable, too. It offers Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support along with an auto low latency mode so you can easily dodge any lag issues while gaming or watching fast-paced action. There’s also DTS Virtual: X support for creating immersive sound via the TV’s speakers.

Other useful features include a Chromecast built-in to the TV so you can easily stream content from your phone, tablet, or laptop. There’s Android TV as well, so it’s a breeze to customize your home screen to your heart’s content and always find what you want to watch next easily. A voice remote means you don’t even have to use buttons to navigate the screen either.

Ordinarily priced at $850, this Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV is down to just $550 right now for a limited time only as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sale. It’s sure to be a big hit so you’ll want to grab it now while stocks last. Otherwise, you might miss out on an amazing deal.

More TV deals

Not sure if this 70-inch TV from Hisense is the one for you? We’ve got plenty of other Labor Day TV sales for you to check out. Whether you’re keen to embrace the Best Buy Labor Day sale or you’re looking at all the best 4K TV deals out there generally, there are some fantastic offers available. If 70 is your lucky number, we have a whole section devoted to the best 70-inch TV deals too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations