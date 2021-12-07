Retailers are offering 4K TV deals in all shapes and sizes, so you have a wide range of options if you’re planning to upgrade your home theater setup. You should hurry if you want to receive your new TV in time for Christmas though, as you don’t want it to get delayed because of the holiday rush. An offer that you should definitely consider is Best Buy’s $80 discount for this 75-inch Hisense 4K TV, which brings its price down to $710 from its original price of $790.

After consulting Digital Trends’ interactive guide on what size TV to buy, the Hisense 75A6G is a steal if you have space in your living room to maximize its 75-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which create more impressive changes to picture quality than just resolution by making images more vibrant and lifelike, according to our 4K TV buying guide. Completing the immersive cinematic experience that you can get from the 4K TV is DTS:Virtual X, which virtualizes height content over traditional stereos so it would feel like you’re watching movies in the theater.

The best 4K Ultra HD TVs are also smart TVs, and the Hisense 75A6G follows the trend with the integration of Android TV. Through Google’s smart TV platform, you’ll gain easy access to your preferred streaming services, as well as other apps. They can be displayed on the Android TV home screen, where you’ll also be able to directly jump to the shows that you watch as new episodes are released. The 4K TV also has built-in Chromecast, so you can cast videos, photos, and apps from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop to the 75-inch screen.

Owning a 75-inch 4K TV is no longer out of reach, especially with Best Buy’s offer for the Hisense 75A6G. The retailer is selling the 4K TV at $80 off, lowering its price to $710 from its original price of $790. Shipping channels are expected to get congested soon though, and it’s unclear if Best Buy’s supply of the Hisense 75A6G will be able to keep up with demand. To make sure that this 75-inch 4K TV arrives at your doorstep before Christmas and that you don’t have to pay full price for it — don’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

