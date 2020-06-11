Home Depot is having a flash sale on power tools for Father’s Day

In anticipation of Father’s Day 2020 on June 21, Home Depot is offering impressive discounts on tools. This year more than ever, due to the increased time people are spending at home, tools make great gifts for dads who like to build, repair, and make home improvements. We rounded up five of the top tool deals from Home Depot’s Father’s Day 2020 sale that would be awesome gifts. Check out these must-have buys on tools from Milwaukee, Husky, and Rigid.

Husky Mechanics Tool Set (94-Piece) — $50, was $70

Amateur or professional, all mechanics use a wide assortment of sockets, drivers, and tools. Husky’s 94-piece Mechanics Tool Set has a lifetime replacement guarantee if a tool ever fails. This set includes 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch standard and deep sockets and quick-release rachets, all made of chrome alloy steel for strength and easy cleaning. The set also comes with heat-treated steel hex keys, a screwdriver, and nut driver bits. Everything comes in a plastic case with marked sections for each tool. Save $20 on this helpful mechanic’s set, on sale for $50 instead of the usual $70.

Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/2-inch Drill Driver Kit — $100, was $140

Milwaukee Lithium-ion cordless tools bring power, durability, and convenience to any job or chore. The Milwaukee M18 Compact 1/2-inch Drill Driver drive kit helps when you’re working in tight spaces, and its overload protection automatically releases when necessary to protect the motor. Equipped with an LED light so you can see what you’re working on, the M18 Compact includes a Lithium-ion battery, battery charger, and a carrying case with room for extra bits and drivers. This drill is a terrific gift, especially at just $99, a $41 savings.

Ridgid 14 Gal. 6.0-Peak HP NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum – $119, was $139

If you spend any time in a home workshop or working on vehicles, a rolling wet/dry shop vacuum is a must-have. Portability, capacity, power, and included accessories all factor in wet/dry vac utility. Home Depot discounted the Rigid 14-gallon 6-horsepower peak power NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum by $20, so more dads could use this valuable tool at home. The Rigid NXT includes a fine dust filter to help keep the air clean inside plus a premium car detailing kit to reach all the places ordinary vacuums never get to. The Rigid NXT is on sale for just $119 for Father’s Day 2020.

Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12-Volt Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit — $199, was $348

Milwaukee’s M12 Fuel System 12-Volt Lithium-ion tool collection has more than 100 compatible tools. The M12 Fuel Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit includes two of the most important tools any home builder or mechanic needs. Milwaukee also includes an M12 3/8-inch Cordless Ratchet for free to provide you with even more utility. Complete with two batteries, battery charger, and a contractor’s carrying case, this valuable cordless tool combo is an impressive buy at $199, a hefty $149 discount from the normal combined $348 price.

Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit — $499, was $999

Milwaukee’s M18 pro-level cordless system is its most powerful platform, and this M18 18-volt Lithium-ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit is the most complete set. With six cordless power tools, a work light, two batteries, a battery charger, and a heavy-duty contractor’s carrying case, this combination presents a full set of vital, powerful tools that run on interchangeable rechargeable battery power so dad or anyone else can take the tools to the job without having to run back and forth. The M18 lineup in this Combo Kit includes a 1/2-inch M18 drill driver, 1/4-inch M18 hex impact driver, 6 1/2-inch M18 circular saw, M18 Hackzall saw, 4 1/2-inch M18 grinder, M18 Multi-Tool, and an M18 LED Worklight. Save $500 off the usual $999 price when you buy the Milwaukee M18 Combo Kit for just $499.

