Now is the perfect time to grab some crazy deals on back-to-school gear, including laptops and desktop computers. There are some awesome HP laptop deals available, for instance. You could opt for a power-heavy machine for gaming and graphics editing, or you could go with something more lightweight that’s easier to lug back and forth between home and school.

The two HP laptops that Staples has on sale right now rest somewhere in between, offering a solid balance between power and portability. The first is the HP 15.6-inch (15-dw3163st) for $490 or 10% off. The second model is the HP 17.3-inch (17-cn0173st) for $570 or 5% off. Both include free delivery, next-day if you order soon, and are excellent deals. You can read more about the laptops and deals below.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop with Intel i3, 8GB of RAM, and Windows 10 — $490, was $550

It’s no surprise that HP has earned its spot as one of the best laptop brands for 2021. This 15.6-inch laptop is no exception to that rule, as it’s sleek, lightweight, and absolutely beautiful. Inside is an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 quad-core processor with an 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 3.7GHz. You also get 8GB of DDR4 RAM, Intel UHD integrated graphics, a 256GB solid-state drive, and 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax WiFi for a stable connection. It comes with Windows 10, but you get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when that launches. It also has Bluetooth, a full HD display, a built-in webcam, and a battery that lasts for up to 8.5 hours on a single charge. Normally $550, Staples is offering the HP 15.6-inch Laptop for $490 with free next-day delivery or shipping.

HP 17.3-inch Laptop with Intel i3, 8GB of RAM, and Windows 10 – $570, was $600

With a similar design, in a slightly bigger size that’s just as beautiful, the HP 17.3-inch Laptop is ready to work and play. It features a 2GHz Intel Core i3 quad-core processor with an 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 3.7GHz. Also packed under the hood is 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, Intel UHD integrated graphics, and a larger 17.3-inch HD display (1920 x 1080). Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, HP Fast Charge technology, and a free upgrade to Windows 11 round out the feature set. The battery on this machine should last seven to eight hours on a single charge, depending on usage. You can also fast charge from 0% to 50% in just 45 minutes, which is perfect when you’re in class. Normally $600, Staples is offering the HP 17.3-inch Laptop for $570 with free next-day delivery or shipping. Act soon, we don’t know how long the deal will be available!

Of course, there’s a lot more on sale than just HP’s back-to-school laptops. We rounded up all of the best offers on laptops below. Take a look and see if there’s anything else you’d prefer!

