Staples is practically handing out HP back-to-school laptops

Now is the perfect time to grab some crazy deals on back-to-school gear, including laptops and desktop computers. There are some awesome HP laptop deals available, for instance. You could opt for a power-heavy machine for gaming and graphics editing, or you could go with something more lightweight that’s easier to lug back and forth between home and school.

The two HP laptops that Staples has on sale right now rest somewhere in between, offering a solid balance between power and portability. The first is the HP 15.6-inch (15-dw3163st) for $490 or 10% off. The second model is the HP 17.3-inch (17-cn0173st) for $570 or 5% off. Both include free delivery, next-day if you order soon, and are excellent deals. You can read more about the laptops and deals below.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop with Intel i3, 8GB of RAM, and Windows 10 — $490, was $550

HP 15-dw3163st Laptop on white background.

It’s no surprise that HP has earned its spot as one of the best laptop brands for 2021. This 15.6-inch laptop is no exception to that rule, as it’s sleek, lightweight, and absolutely beautiful. Inside is an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 quad-core processor with an 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 3.7GHz. You also get 8GB of DDR4 RAM, Intel UHD integrated graphics, a 256GB solid-state drive, and 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax WiFi for a stable connection. It comes with Windows 10, but you get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when that launches. It also has Bluetooth, a full HD display, a built-in webcam, and a battery that lasts for up to 8.5 hours on a single charge. Normally $550, Staples is offering the HP 15.6-inch Laptop for $490 with free next-day delivery or shipping.

HP 17.3-inch Laptop with Intel i3, 8GB of RAM, and Windows 10 – $570, was $600

HP 17-cn0173st Laptop forward facing on white background.

With a similar design, in a slightly bigger size that’s just as beautiful, the HP 17.3-inch Laptop is ready to work and play. It features a 2GHz Intel Core i3 quad-core processor with an 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 3.7GHz. Also packed under the hood is 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, Intel UHD integrated graphics, and a larger 17.3-inch HD display (1920 x 1080). Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, HP Fast Charge technology, and a free upgrade to Windows 11 round out the feature set. The battery on this machine should last seven to eight hours on a single charge, depending on usage. You can also fast charge from 0% to 50% in just 45 minutes, which is perfect when you’re in class. Normally $600, Staples is offering the HP 17.3-inch Laptop for $570 with free next-day delivery or shipping. Act soon, we don’t know how long the deal will be available!

More back-to-school laptop deals available now

Of course, there’s a lot more on sale than just HP’s back-to-school laptops. We rounded up all of the best offers on laptops below. Take a look and see if there’s anything else you’d prefer!

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$169 $199
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move.
Buy at Amazon

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,004 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
Use eCoupon: THINKAUG

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB)

$1,699 $2,199
Load up for productivity and entertainment with this Microsoft Surface Laptop powerhouse. 8th generation Intel Core CPU, 16 GB Ram, and 512 GB of storage plus an all-day battery do the job.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

