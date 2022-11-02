 Skip to main content
Cheap printer alert: get this HP Inkjet with 6 months of ink for $59

John Alexander
By
The HP Deskjet 2742e Himalayan Pink version detailing the 6 months of free Instant Ink deal.

When it comes to printer deals, just about nobody beats the value of HP. That’s because, on top of the great deals it offers, it also takes away any worries you might have about ink supplies by providing six months of free ink via its Instant Ink program. Grab the (quite cute) Himalayan Pink version of the HP Deskjet 2742e for only $59 while this deal is going on — that’s $10 off the standard price of $69 — and read on for details on the six months of free Instant Ink perk.

Why you should buy the HP Deskjet 2742e

There’s probably no better printer for a young, pink obsessed, and rather crafty student. (Older students might prefer one of our best printers for college students.) The HP Deskjet 2742e, which connects via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or USB, utilizes the HP Smart app to print. While there are plenty of options on the app, the buttons are color-coded and expressive, making them easy to learn even for the youngest of users. Speaking of color, the HP Deskjet 2742e is capable of full-color printing, up to five pages per minute. Or get that last-minute essay out in black-and-white at a decent seven pages per minute.

So how does that Instant Ink deal work? Well, it is a part of HP’s HP+ program and is typically a paid-for service. Essentially, the printer keeps track of your ink levels and automatically ships more ink to you based on your needs. — instantly. It takes a lot of the guesswork out of getting the ink you want. To take advantage of it, all you have to do is register within a few days of activating your HP Deskjet 2742e. Just be sure to cancel around the beginning of May if you don’t want to continue onto the paid service. It’s really that simple.

Are you ready to print worry-free for six months? Just take advantage of this deal to get the HP Deskjet 2742e for only $59, which is $10 off the normal $69 price.

