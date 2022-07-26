With work from home becoming more prevalent, you’ll likely have things to print but no printer to print them with, and it’s not worth spending hundreds of dollars for a few pages every month. Thankfully, Walmart is having a nice sale on budget printers at the moment, so it’s the perfect time to pick one up. That being said, keep in mind that both are inkjet printers; if you’re looking for laser printers, check out our other list of the best laser printer deals instead.

HP DeskJet 4152e — $99, was $114

Sitting at just under $100, the HP DeskJet 4152e all-in-one wireless printer gives you all the basic specs and features you’ll need to print for yourself and for your home office. Unlike some other printers, it can print in color, with the ability to do roughly five pages of color per minute and eight pages of monochrome per minute. It has space for 60 pages, and the scanner on top has an auto-document feeder with a capacity of 35 pages, so you don’t have to sit and baby it. It also has USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity. This deal also comes with six free months of HP’s Instant Ink service if you sign up with HP+ Smart Printing System.

Canon PIXMA TS6420a — $110, was $160

On the other hand, if you’re looking for slightly fancier printer deals that work well with your small business, the Canon PIXMA TS6420a might be right up your alley. It has a convenient 1.44-inch OLED screen for you to quickly set up any print jobs, although you can always do that through your phone, making this a convenient printer. It can print in two different sizes — either the 5 x 5-inch or 3.5 x 3.5-inch Canon photo paper, which adds a little bit of versatility to it, and it has both a front and back paper tray to help keep everything clean and tidy. Print quality is really good, especially with color, and print speed sits around seven images per minute for color and 13 images per minute for monochrome. It’s also relatively compact, so you can put it nearly anywhere.

