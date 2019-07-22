Share

It’s hard to find a great printer that can do it all, one that is suitable for homes or small businesses and that comes at an affordable price. There are a lot of printers out there that claim to be multi-purpose but that fall short of users’ expectations. The HP OfficeJet Pro 8035 might just be the answer to your small-scale printing needs.

An upgrade to the HP OfficeJet Pro 6978, this home office printer can print 20 pages per minute and includes fax and scan-to-USB capabilities. It is available on Amazon for 36% off its usual price. Instead of paying $204, get it for only $150.

This all-in-one printer is compact, quiet, and space-saving, unlike the usual office printers that are eyesores and noisemakers. It is designed to do everything that involves documents, including photocopying, printing, faxing, scanning, and even organizing them.

You can print remotely using this printer by setting it up through the HP Smart app. The app allows you to wirelessly access the printer and scanner, monitor ink levels, and do other tasks from the convenience of your smartphone or any compatible device. You can also easily access documents and images from your Dropbox and Google Drive through the app and print without the need for a hard-wired computer. Printing directly from a flash drive is also possible. Simply plug it into the USB port found on the left side of the printer and start printing.

Spend less time organizing paperwork using Smart Tasks, a feature found on the HP Smart app. This feature automates all your scanning tasks, emailing, and saving files on your phone. You can also scan your receipts on your smartphone and Smart Tasks will automatically save them to QuickBooks for easy management of your expenses.

HP has also eliminated the need for you to purchase ink cartridges at the store through HP Instant Ink. Through this feature, your printer can monitor the ink level inside the cartridges. If there’s a need for new cartridges, the printer will place an order for you and have the fresh cartridges delivered to your doorstep. Once the system has placed the order, it’s going to alert you on the app and give you 24 hours to decide whether to cancel it or not.

To prevent the theft of sensitive information, this printer has a set of built-in security barriers, including basic encryption, password protection, Wi-Fi security, and document protection.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 has received praise for its print quality, versatility, easy set-up and best of all inexpensive price. Note that its printing time can be slow and causes the occasional paper jam.

