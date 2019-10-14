The convertible HP Spectre Folio is an excellent option if you are looking for a 2-in-1 that looks and performs great. In fact, those reasons are why the leather-bound Folio remains one of our favorites. And HP’s huge $150 discount makes it even more appealing. This laptop deal is included in a flash sale, so act fast before it is gone.

The basic configuration of the HP Spectre Folio is usually at $1,300 but is down to $1,150 at the HP Store while the flash sale is in effect. This deal also gives you an additional discount on an applicable accessory. Hurry and order now while this sweet discount is live.

As we said in our HP Spectre Folio review, the leather-wrapped laptop is more than just a pretty face — it is an excellent hybrid. The luxurious finish makes this convertible notebook stand out but that is just a bonus. The combination of a beautiful cover, thoughtful three-way design, and decent performance made the Folio one of the most pleasant productivity 2-in-1s we have used.

When you open the HP Spectre Folio, you will find a 13-inch WLED-backlit touch screen. Powering the 2-in-1 up will reveal a display with accurate colors and exceptional contrast. Watching a YouTube video in movie mode is a real treat with this convertible notebook. And thanks to the Intel 1-watt display, HP eliminates the need to sacrifice battery life to get one of the best displays you will find a notebook.

Aside from the display, its CPU is another factor for the HP Spectre Folio’s outstanding battery life. Its processor consumes less power but provides enough speed to handle your standard productivity needs. This 2-in-1 may have limited multitasking capability but it handled our workload just fine. It should be enough for your everyday web browsing, document processing, and entertainment consumption.

The leather-bound HP Spectre Folio is great choice if you want a laptop that can match your grind as well as your sophisticated style. Get yours from the HP Store today for as low as $1,150. Grab this HP laptop deal to save $150 on a beautiful and capable 2-in-1.

