If you’ve been shopping the Black Friday deals and have walked away with something new for your home theater, you’re going to need a great streaming service to break it in. Hulu has a Black Friday deal of its own going on right now, one that gets you the streaming service for just $2 per month when you sign up for a year’s subscription. This is 75% off the regular monthly price of the Hulu With Ads plan, and a savings of $6 per month from its regular price of $8 per month. This is a limited time deal, with the offering expiring on Cyber Monday, so act quickly to claim a year of Hulu at this amazing price.

Why you should buy a one-year Hulu subscription

Among the best streaming platforms are services like Disney+ and Netflix, but right there with them is Hulu, and many of the best movies on Hulu rival anything you’ll find elsewhere. Hulu has also gotten into producing its own programming, with the best Hulu original series being an attractive draw as well. With a Hulu With Ads subscription, you’re getting access to all of this content, as well as the best sitcoms on Hulu. Among these are titles such as Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Office Space, The King’s Man, and Alien.

If there’s a drawback to the Hulu With Ads plan it’s that there will be interruptions for advertisements as you watch, but this is a small inconvenience when you consider the Black Friday pricing of $2 per month. By comparison, Netflix’s ad-based tier costs $7 per month, and you won’t find any Black Friday discounts there. And even with sparse commercial interruption, Hulu makes a great viewing experience. You can watch on two different screens at the same time with this subscription, and you can even cancel the subscription at any time with no hidden fees.

While a Hulu With Ads plan would typically cost $8 per month, it’s just $2 per month for Black Friday when you sign up for a year of service. This is a $6 per month savings, and a 75% discount. It’s also a limited-time offer, so click over to Hulu soon to claim it while you can.

Editors' Recommendations