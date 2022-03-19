  1. Deals
Hurry and save $600 on this Alienware gaming PC today

Jennifer Allen
By
Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop PC tower in front of a backdrop of a fantasy game scene of a castle on fire.

Alienware deals aren’t as common as you might think. So, when we spotted the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop for just $1,400 at Dell, saving you $600 off the usual price, we knew we had to talk about it. Easily one of the best gaming PC deals out there right now, it’s a fantastic way to enjoy a high-end gaming machine for far less than usual. You’ll need to be quick though. Stock allocated to the deal is very limited so once it has expired, it’s gone.

Encapsulating a lot of what makes up the best gaming desktops, the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop offers an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, plus 1TB of SSD storage. That’s pretty much everything you could hope for. 16GB of memory is basically the minimum memory you could want when gaming avidly, while 1TB of SSD storage ensures you can install plenty of games without worrying about running out of space. The Intel Core i7 processor offers speeds of 2.5GHz up to 4.9GHz turbo so it’s capable of running the latest games without a problem.

A gaming desktop doesn’t count for much if its graphics card is weak so, fortunately, the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card holding down the fort. One of the best graphics cards out there for this price range, the card also has 12GB of memory, which means it can cope with a lot of things while providing you with superior speeds.

Thanks to the wonders of Alienware technology, the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop is designed with efficiency in mind so you get the most out of your hardware. It offers extensive cooling including quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers. That means you get exceptional gaming performance with no risk of overheating. A dual-axial fan design further helps here with heat able to escape from specially located vents that are designed to aid with flow and thermal management.

Looking stylish and offering all the power you could need, the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop is normally priced at $2,000 at Dell. Right now, it’s down to just $1,400, saving you a pretty sweet $600 off the usual price. A great deal, you’ll need to snap it up quickly while stocks last. We can’t see it staying at this price for long.

