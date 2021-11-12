  1. Deals
Hurry – You can get a Disney+ subscription for ONLY $2 today

Aaron Mamiit
The much-awaited Disney+ Day is finally here, bringing with it new movies and shows to watch on the streaming service. However, if you’ve never been a Disney+ subscriber, or if your membership has expired, there’s some good news for you — you can enjoy one full month of Disney+ for just $2, for $6 in savings when compared to the usual monthly membership cost of $8.

Take part in the celebration of Disney+ Day by signing up for one month of Disney+, which will only cost $2 if you do so by Nov. 14. If you’re interested, you just have to visit the Disney+ website, and either choose the Sign Up and Save button if you’re a new subscriber, or log in to access your account page if your membership has expired. After confirming a valid payment method, you can avail the $2 price for a one-month subscription. Disney+ will automatically renew after one month for its normal price of $8 per month, unless you cancel the subscription before that happens.

A Disney+ subscription will let you access streaming content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Among the highlights of Disney+ Day are the release of Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and fantasy adventure film Jungle Cruise on the streaming service. Additionally, subscribers will gain access to the IMAX versions of select Marvel movies, going all the way back to 2008’s Iron Man, for more on-screen action thanks to the format’s expanded aspect ratio.

Disney+ Day rolls out Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise, among many other movies and shows for you to watch, but there are many more reasons to sign up for the streaming service. If you’ve never been a subscriber, or if you no longer have an active Disney+ membership, you should take advantage of this offer that lowers the price of a one-month subscription to Disney+ by $6, making it nearly free at $2 from its original price of $8. You only have until Novemeber 14 to take advantage of this offer, so bag it while you can.

