Grab a soundbar for only $60 with this deal at Best Buy

After investing in 4K TV deals, the next step in upgrading your home theater setup is to buy from soundbar deals, as today’s TVs are eschewing powerful speakers in favor of slimmer designs. You’ll want the audio of the shows that you’re watching to be on par with the video quality that 4K TVs provide, so you’ll need a soundbar like this Insignia 2.0-channel soundbar. It’s available from Best Buy for just $60, after a $40 discount to its original price of $100.

The best soundbars will drastically improve your 4K TV’s underwhelming audio without requiring a complicated installation process, and the Insignia NS-HTSB22 soundbar provides those benefits to your home theater setup at an affordable price. It’s a 2.0-channel soundbar, which means that it offers a left and right channel without a subwoofer, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a soundbar. The channels work together to amplify your TV’s sound with 40W of total power, with three audio modes to choose from for your preferred listening experience — Standard, Theater, and News.

The Insignia NS-HTSB22 soundbar easily connects to your 4K TV through an HDMI connection, and you can connect additional audio sources to it through digital optical jack, 3.5 mm AUX jack, or USB port. You can even link mobile devices such as your smartphone or tablet through Bluetooth, allowing you to play your streaming music on the soundbar. Its remote control uses HDMI ARC and CEC technology for easy operation, and you have the option to mount the soundbar to your wall, either to help save space or for aesthetic purposes.

You shouldn’t settle for the audio that your 4K TV provides when you don’t have to spend much on a soundbar like the Insignia NS-HTSB22. Best Buy is selling the 2.0-channel soundbar for just $60, as it’s original price of $100 has been slashed by $40. There’s no telling how long the offer will last, so you need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out. Maximize your home theater setup by taking advantage of this offer for the Insignia NS-HTSB22 soundbar — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

