Amazon cooks up savings with deals up to 50% off on Instant Pots for Cyber Week

Got a potluck Christmas party coming up? You can easily pitch in for a delicious home-cooked one-pot meal with an Instant Pot. A multicooker in every sense of the word would let anyone cook in a timely effortless manner without dreading a tedious cleanup. If you’re banking on savings, we’re still in the middle of Cyber Week sales. Snag this chance to get either the Instant Pot Duo Plus or Ultra at a 50% steal from Amazon.

Instant Pot Duo Plus — $65 (50% off)

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is the upgraded version of the standard Duo with a few extra features and programs to boot as it now replaces nine kitchen appliances. You’ll just as instantly be open to a plethora of recipes available through the Instant Pot app and with 15 built-in programs for soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, cake, egg, slow cook, sauté/searing, rice, multigrain, porridge, steam, sterilize, yogurt, keep warm, and pressure cook.

Being a novice cook would not be a reason to doubt yourself as consistent cooking results are guaranteed with the latest third-generation microprocessor that enables the Duo Plus to monitor pressure and temperature, keep time, and adjust heat intensity and duration corresponding to your food’s volume. A safe operation is also ensured with 10 proven mechanisms that include overheating protection and safety locks, so it requires very minimal supervision. You’ll easily be able to keep track of the cooking cycle through the digital LCD display.

Its 6-quart capacity can have up to six people fully satisfied, thereby making it a popular choice for families. Cleaning up is painless with a stainless fingerprint-resistant exterior while its components and accessories are dishwasher safe. The Instant Pot Duo Plus would normally set you back by $130 but Amazon’s price cut makes it available for just $65.

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi — $90 (40% off)

Another multicooker worth considering is Instant Pot’s Smart Wi-Fi, an 8-in-1 device with 13 smart one-touch programs. As far as anyone is concerned, you’ll just be missing out on the egg cooker feature the Duo Plus has. The Smart Wifi does step up as it not only gives you access to more than a thousand recipes in the Instant Pot app, you’ll also have the capacity to schedule, adjust, and monitor your meal’s progress through your iOS or Android device when connected to Wi-Fi. You can even share access, receive mobile alerts, and make it responsive to voice commands with Alexa. It also has an LCD display and status icon that makes it easy for you to check on your meal.

The Smart Wi-Fi also packs 11 safety mechanisms to back up its UL certification and to give you peace of mind. With the option to delay startup to 24-hours, you can always bank on freshly cooked and warm food as soon as you’re ready for it. As can be expected from any Instant Pot, all the food’s flavors, nutrients, and aromas are retained in its fully sealed container.

This 6-quart multicooker is a great choice for meal prepping, batch cooking for singles or households, and for anyone with limited space on their kitchen’s countertop. All its components and accessories are likewise dishwasher safe. Order the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi today while Amazon has it on sale for $90 instead of $150.

