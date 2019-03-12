Digital Trends
The best Instant Pot alternatives for making quick and easy meals

Erika Rawes
By

If you’ve never tried an Instant Pot or a kitchen gadget like it, you really don’t know what you’re missing. Multifunctional pressure cookers make day-to-day meal preparation so much easier. You can cook meats from frozen, cut cooking times by at least half, and toss a bunch of ingredients in the pot and cook them simultaneously.

While Instant Pot is perhaps the most well-known name in multifunctional pressure cookers, it’s not the only player in the game. There are a variety of other options on the market. We’ve included some of the best Instant Pot alternatives below.

Gourmia GPC 800

best instant pot alternatives gourmia gpc800

If you’re looking for an inexpensive option that’s large enough for a family of six or more, look no further. Gourmia’s GPC 800 is a great starter pot, and it serves as a good alternative to the Instant Pot Lux. It has 6 cooking modes and 13 button settings. The button presets allow you to cook anything from soup to meat to rice to dessert. You can pressure cook, slow cook, or sauté, and you can customize the cook time or use the preset times.

The pot includes a large non-stock inner pot, and you get a steaming rack and stirring spoon to help you prepare your meals. With 1,200 watts of power, your food cooks fast and accurately. The 8-quart version retails for $120, but Gourmia makes GPC cookers in smaller sizes (6-quart and 4-quart). Check out our full review of the 4-quart version here.

Mealthy Multipot

Mealthy MultiPot

One of the more attractive looking multifunctional pressure cookers you can buy, the Mealthy MultiPot has an LCD panel with icons and a sleek looking outside. It’s dark steel exterior and high-tech looking panel give it a high-quality appearance.

The MultiPot is a 9-in-1 cooker: It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pot, steamer, cake maker, pasteurizer, yogurt maker, rice cooker, and a hot pot. It also comes with more accessories than some of the other brands, including a steamer basket and silicone mitts in addition to the typical trivet, measuring cup, spare silicone gasket, and spoons that many other brands include.

The MultiPot comes in an 8-quart version and a 6-quart size. If you had to compare the MultiPot to an Instant Pot model, the best comparison would be to the Instant Pot Duo Plus.

Taotronics TT-EE07

TaoTronics 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker review
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

If you want a feature-rich pot that’s super affordable, TaoTronics’ 10-in-1 Pot is somewhat similar to the Instant Pot Duo, except it has more cooking functions and it’s by a different brand. It has a stainless steel inner pot with no chemical coatings that’s made with 304 stainless steel.

This pot is a Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Sauté Pot, Rice Cooker, Stew Maker, Yogurt Maker, Food Warmer, Steamer, Egg Maker, and Soup Maker. You can’t beat the price, but considering this brand isn’t as well-known in the pressure cooking game, there is a bit of a risk there. But, we did a full review on the TaoTronics Pressure cooker, and you can check it out here.

Ninja Foodi

Ninja Foodi review
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

The Ninja Foodi is unique over the Instant Pot and other multifunctional pressure cookers because it has two separate lids: One lid for pressure cooking and a separate is for air frying. This means you can pressure cook and crisp your foods all in the same appliance.

You can steam veggies, pressure cook a roast or even a cheesecake, and then turn around and air-fry a batch of French fries. You can bake, broil, and some models can even dehydrate. Check out our full review of the Ninja Foodi here.

