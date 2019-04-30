Shield your devices with our favorite surge protectors of 2019

Share

Surge protectors. Everyone needs them, but picking one can be a hassle. Instead of grabbing the first one you see at your local supermarket, why not spend a little time and pick the best one? These are your treasured electronics and office equipment that you’re protecting!

At Digital Trends, we know our way around surge protectors — it’s part of the job. If you’re shopping for a new model, we have some top picks you need to try out. Our favorite is the TP-Link Kasa strip, which does a little of everything, but be sure to check out all our options.

Today’s best surge protectors don’t just protect electrical devices: They also enable all kinds of useful connections. This excellent TP-Link strip, for example, has six smart outlets that can each be individually controlled with an app, giving protection while allowing you to customize devices and set schedules and automatically turn them on or off. It’s also compatible with voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant or Cortana. Three USB ports provide alternative connections for charging other devices too. And if all this wasn’t enough, the strip also has energy monitoring features, measuring how much energy everything is consuming so you can decrease power use if necessary.

This professional U-shaped protector is designed to hook onto the edge of a desk, for much easier access than trying to position a strip on the floor (you can also put it over a cubical wall, etc.) It provides 18 Joules of surge protection. This model is also one of the few available with a USB-C charging port, as well as two USB-A ports for other connections, making it a great fit for many offices.

Teckin also has a competitive smart power strip that you can control via app, perfect for larger entertainment systems or complex computer layouts. You can set timers and settings for each individual outlet, as well as setting shut off times to fully power down/up the power strip and save energy. In addition to compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, the strip also works with IFTTT, ideal for those who prefer the customizable platform for their smart gadgets.