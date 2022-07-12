 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The robot vacuum under $100 you should buy on Prime Day 2022

Today's Best Robot Vacuum Prime Day Deal

Paula Beaton
By
IonVac SmartClean 2000 cleaning the floor.

It’s finally here: Prime Day! If you haven’t already checked out the best Prime Day deals around, what are you waiting for? But stop right there. Did we hear you say you’re dreaming of a new robot vacuum? We’ve got one of the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals coming right up …

The popular Ionvac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum would normally cost you $180, but with this deal you’re getting it for just $97,  off the regular price. This is a pretty sweet robot vacuum Prime Day deal, and just think, you won’t have to lift a finger to clean your floors ever again.

Why you should buy the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum

The ionvac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum vacuums the floor of a nursery while a baby lies asleep in its crib.

How much time do you spend vacuuming your home? That could all change when you invest in one of the best robot vacuums. The Ionvac SmartClean 2000 is an excellent buy with a 2000Pa motor that’s almost as powerful as some high-end robot vacuums, like the Roborock S7.

You’ll no longer need to spend evenings and weekends cleaning your home, as this robot vacuum can clear even the most stubborn debris, with side brushes to sweep dirt, a roller brush for pesky particles, and a high-efficiency filter that removes dust and allergens — great if you have pets. The high-capacity 600ml dustbin is big enough that you won’t need to empty it too often either.

As this is a robot vacuum, it’s packed with smart features. There are four cleaning modes including an auto-clean mode, which intelligently chooses the best mode for your home, spot clean, for quick spill cleanup, edge clean, and manual control. You can program cleans in advance, setting the vacuum to get busy while you’re out, or even while you’re asleep — at just 62 decibels it’s pretty quiet, so unless you’re a restless sleeper (some of the best sleep gadgets can help with that), you shouldn’t be disturbed.

You don’t need to worry about this robot vacuum bumping into furniture or falling downstairs either, thanks to anti-collision and cliff sensors. It automatically docks to recharge when it’s running out of juice too, giving you one less thing to worry about.

You can control the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 via remote, using the smartphone app, or even with voice commands using Google Assistant or Alexa. A robot vacuum is just one of the smart home trends to look for in 2022, and by investing in one you’re freeing up the time you’d normally spend cleaning to do something more interesting.

But the Walmart Prime Day deals won’t last long, and there’s no telling how long this robot vacuum will be on sale for $97, so get it while you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Hurry and buy this self-emptying robot vacuum for just $155 right now

IonVac SmartClean 2000 cleaning the floor.

Walmart Prime Day Deals 2022: Best tech deals to shop today

Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.

Get this unlocked OnePlus 5G phone for $170 for Prime Day 2022

OnePlus phone in a gradient bg

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a Fall Guys-like multiplayer spinoff about eating cake

kirbys dream buffet rolls to switch later this summer kirby s 3

Don’t miss this $250 discount on this Full HD projector for Prime Day

Front angle of the XGIMI MoGo Portable Projector.

Best Prime Day Tablet Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 tablet deals graphic.

Walmart may have won Prime Day with this gaming laptop deal

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

Prime Day: Get a 2-Month Kindle Unlimited subscription for FREE

A Kindle placed next to a smartphone.

This 27-inch curved 165Hz monitor is $169, because Prime Day

The Acer ED270R Sbiipx 27" Curved Full HD 165Hz Monitor.

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 monitors deals graphic

Roborock Prime Day deals you need to shop ASAP

The Roborock S7 MaxV cleaning a living room.

This HP 2-in-1 laptop got a $250 price cut for Prime Day

hp pavilion family refreshed intel amd cpu x360 2018