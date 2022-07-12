Today's Best Robot Vacuum Prime Day Deal

It’s finally here: Prime Day! If you haven’t already checked out the best Prime Day deals around, what are you waiting for? But stop right there. Did we hear you say you’re dreaming of a new robot vacuum? We’ve got one of the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals coming right up …

The popular Ionvac SmartClean 2000 robot vacuum would normally cost you $180, but with this deal you’re getting it for just $97, off the regular price. This is a pretty sweet robot vacuum Prime Day deal, and just think, you won’t have to lift a finger to clean your floors ever again.

Why you should buy the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum

How much time do you spend vacuuming your home? That could all change when you invest in one of the best robot vacuums. The Ionvac SmartClean 2000 is an excellent buy with a 2000Pa motor that’s almost as powerful as some high-end robot vacuums, like the Roborock S7.

You’ll no longer need to spend evenings and weekends cleaning your home, as this robot vacuum can clear even the most stubborn debris, with side brushes to sweep dirt, a roller brush for pesky particles, and a high-efficiency filter that removes dust and allergens — great if you have pets. The high-capacity 600ml dustbin is big enough that you won’t need to empty it too often either.

As this is a robot vacuum, it’s packed with smart features. There are four cleaning modes including an auto-clean mode, which intelligently chooses the best mode for your home, spot clean, for quick spill cleanup, edge clean, and manual control. You can program cleans in advance, setting the vacuum to get busy while you’re out, or even while you’re asleep — at just 62 decibels it’s pretty quiet, so unless you’re a restless sleeper (some of the best sleep gadgets can help with that), you shouldn’t be disturbed.

You don’t need to worry about this robot vacuum bumping into furniture or falling downstairs either, thanks to anti-collision and cliff sensors. It automatically docks to recharge when it’s running out of juice too, giving you one less thing to worry about.

You can control the Ionvac SmartClean 2000 via remote, using the smartphone app, or even with voice commands using Google Assistant or Alexa. A robot vacuum is just one of the smart home trends to look for in 2022, and by investing in one you’re freeing up the time you’d normally spend cleaning to do something more interesting.

But the Walmart Prime Day deals won’t last long, and there’s no telling how long this robot vacuum will be on sale for $97, so get it while you can.

