Cheaper than Prime Day: Apple iPad Mini is $100 off at Amazon

It would be easy to assume that the best iPad deals were solely for Prime Day but somehow, the Apple iPad Mini is currently cheaper at Amazon than it was during the huge sales event last week. Normally priced at $499, it’s down to just $400 right now at Amazon. Back on Prime Day last week, it was $90, bringing it down to $409 so if you missed out on it then, you’re going to save even bigger today. It’s an unusual twist but if you’re looking to buy a new iPad Mini, here’s why you need to snap it up immediately.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

One of the most tempting tablet deals around, the iPad Mini is a great option for anyone looking for excellent performance without worrying about excess bulk. Smaller than other iPads, it has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support. Thanks to that, it looks brilliant, offering a truly eye-catching experience whether you’re playing a game, browsing the internet, or watching a streaming app,

Alongside that, the iPad Mini is pretty powerful, too. It has an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine support so it’s capable of handling pretty much everything you throw at it. Alongside that, it has some great cameras including a 12MP wide back camera plus a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. The latter feature means that it keeps track of your movement on a video call, always ensuring you’re the focus and central image when you’re talking, even if you’re moving around. With landscape stereo speakers, you’ll have no trouble hearing other people, too, as they’re impressively powerful. It’s great for streaming content as well, providing you with a suitably immersive experience.

Throw in up to 10 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), and it’s no wonder that the iPad Mini is one of the best iPads around. It even has Touch ID support if you want to pay via Apple Pay or simply avoid typing in too many passwords. It’s ideal if you want something small yet mighty.

