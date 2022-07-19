 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Cheaper than Prime Day: Apple iPad Mini is $100 off at Amazon

Jennifer Allen
By
The iPad Mini placed next to an iPhone.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends

It would be easy to assume that the best iPad deals were solely for Prime Day but somehow, the Apple iPad Mini is currently cheaper at Amazon than it was during the huge sales event last week. Normally priced at $499, it’s down to just $400 right now at Amazon. Back on Prime Day last week, it was $90, bringing it down to $409 so if you missed out on it then, you’re going to save even bigger today. It’s an unusual twist but if you’re looking to buy a new iPad Mini, here’s why you need to snap it up immediately.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends

One of the most tempting tablet deals around, the iPad Mini is a great option for anyone looking for excellent performance without worrying about excess bulk. Smaller than other iPads, it has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support. Thanks to that, it looks brilliant, offering a truly eye-catching experience whether you’re playing a game, browsing the internet, or watching a streaming app,

Alongside that, the iPad Mini is pretty powerful, too. It has an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine support so it’s capable of handling pretty much everything you throw at it. Alongside that, it has some great cameras including a 12MP wide back camera plus a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. The latter feature means that it keeps track of your movement on a video call, always ensuring you’re the focus and central image when you’re talking, even if you’re moving around. With landscape stereo speakers, you’ll have no trouble hearing other people, too, as they’re impressively powerful. It’s great for streaming content as well, providing you with a suitably immersive experience.

Throw in up to 10 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), and it’s no wonder that the iPad Mini is one of the best iPads around. It even has Touch ID support if you want to pay via Apple Pay or simply avoid typing in too many passwords. It’s ideal if you want something small yet mighty.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Amazon sues 10,000 Facebook groups over fake reviews

amazon reportedly eyeing silicon valley self driving startup france us economy retail internet company logo

If you own Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you can’t upgrade to Intergrade with PS Plus

Main characters from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Cheap 2-in-1 laptop: Save $160 on the HP Pavilion x360 today

hp pavilion family refreshed intel amd cpu x360 2018

Get your first look at Yakuza 8, which features Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura

yakuza 8 mikuru asakura screenshots 7

This is the secret Surface Duo that Microsoft never released

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 rests on a staircase railing because: right angles.

Alienware rolls out the first 480Hz laptop displays

Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.

Dell’s new G16 is a larger, more powerful budget gaming laptop

An open Dell G16 laptop with its lid open.

NASA delays its VIPER moon mission

nasa viper rover contract astrobotic news release illustration 16x9 1

Stray: How to dunk the basketball for the Boom Chat Kalaka platinum trophy

The main cat from Stray looking into the foreground with cyberpunk buildings behind him

The best Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone during Season 4

Perks in Call of Duty: Warzone

How to open the binary code safe in Stray

Stray's cat protagonist standing in front of a neon lit city.

The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium

A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.