Now is one of the best times of the year to get great deals on all kinds of items, from game consoles and TVs to smartphones, so it makes sense that a really good iPhone 11 Pro Max Black Friday deal would show up at some point. The big question is how does it compare to the best Black Friday deals that are available? We’ll say this: It is one of the best Black Friday phone deals to drop in a long while, especially for the iPhone 11 Max Pro. But rather than keep you waiting any longer, we’ll dig in. GameStop is currently offering a Black Friday deal on the refurbished iPhone 11 Max Pro, which is normally $1,100, but discounted to $598 in the 64GB unlocked variant. You can check out that awesome deal below, or keep reading to learn more about the iPhone 11 Max Pro and GameStop’s certified refurbishment process.

Today’s best iPhone 11 Max Pro Black Friday deal

Why Buy

Shoot amazing and clear photos with the ultrawide and telephoto rear cameras

Watch HDR movies and content on the 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display

Apple Face ID allows for secure authentication and mobile payments

iOS 13 includes Dark Mode, new photo-editing tools and privacy features

The iPhone 11 Max Pro is well-known for its rear cameras that are capable of shooting ultrawide and incredibly gorgeous photos. You can even capture phenomenal photos at night, or in the dark, thanks to the Night mode. But the real stars of the show are the 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR and the A13 Bionic chip for performance. You can game, shoot incredible photos, edit media, watch videos, and much much more with enhanced performance thanks to this chipset. It pairs nicely with iOS 13 and many software improvements to create an unparalleled user experience. The powerful processor and cameras also allow the capture of 4K quality video up to 60 frames per second.

Also Available:

Unlocked iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB : $598, was $1,100 — VIEW DEAL

: $598, was $1,100 — Unlocked iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB : $645, was $1,200 — VIEW DEAL

: $645, was $1,200 — Unlocked iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB: $683, was $1,250 — VIEW DEAL

Additional features include fast-charge support with an included 18-watt power adapter, Face ID for secure logins and authentication, and all-original packaging despite being cleaned and refurbished. You also get all of the original cables, accessories, and manuals. It’s like buying brand new. The iPhone 11 Max Pro is water and dust resistant and rated IP68, which means it can survive being submerged up to 40 meters deep for up to 30-minutes.

Should you shop this refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max Black Friday deal or buy new?

It’s a common misconception that you get much less with a refurbished item. There’s absolutely no harm in shopping refurbished. Gamestop is reputable and offers a 30-day return window, one-year warranty, and 27-point inspection process. What’s more, you get the original accessories, cables, and box. The original operating system is shipped with the unit, and comes in a clean copy. The phone has also been thoroughly cleaned, inspected, and repackaged. It’s like buying brand new, and you have peace of mind through GameStop’s coverage.

GameStop is offering one heck of a deal right now for Black Friday, and we won’t see anything like this again after the sale is over, at least not for a while. Now’s the perfect time if you’re on the fence.

