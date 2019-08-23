Not all Roombas are made equal. Some are more capable of handling different kinds of floors. This is where the iRobot Roomba 980 shines: Easily transitioning from hardwood to carpet cleaning without your help. You can now get our pick for the best multisurface robot vacuum at a discounted price of $820 on Amazon. Grab this sweet Roomba deal before it is gone.

Save $79 on the usually $899 iRobot Roomba 980 when you order from Amazon today. You can even get another $50 off with the gift check you will receive upon the approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Stock for this item is extremely limited, so hurry and order now. You can also check out a cordless vacuum for a more thorough all-surface cleaning.

The iRobot Roomba 980 is designed to handle the full spectrum of flooring in most homes. The cleaning head in this robot vacuum automatically adjusts its height to keep the multisurface brushes in contact with the floor’s surface. And as it moves from hardwood to carpet to linoleum, it increases or decreases its suction power to pull debris, dirt, and pet hair.

Thanks to iRobot’s patented iAdapt 2.0 navigation, the Roomba 980 can apply this multisurface cleaning to an entire level of your home. This visual localization feature allows your robot vacuum to map its surroundings and learn how to efficiently work around objects and under furniture. The same smart mapping technology also allows the iRobot Roomba 980 to keep track of the areas it has already been and where it is yet to clean.

Conveniently command your iRobot Roomba 980 to start cleaning through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also use the iRobot Home app to begin or schedule a cleaning job from anywhere with internet connection. This robot vacuum will continue to sweep through every corner of your home, returning to its base every 120 minutes to recharge and then resume until the whole level is covered.

Automate the cleaning of your hardwood, linoleum, and carpet floors with the iRobot Roomba 980. Get yours today at $820 on Amazon. That is a cool $79 discount on an award-winning robot vacuum. Order now while the deal is live.

Learn what to expect from our favorite online stores on Labor Day 2019. Happening on September 2, this is the last shopping event this summer. You can also visit our curated deals page where we post the most exciting tech discounts year-round.

