JBL’s Father’s Day Sale has something perfect for every dad

JBL Clip 4 mini Bluetooth speaker — $50, was $80

One of the main selling points of a Bluetooth speaker is that you can take it on the go, and it doesn’t get much more “on the go” than the JBL Clip 4. This compact speaker measures 3.4 inches wide by 5.3 inches long, so it can go with you and dad on all your outdoor adventures — something made even easier thanks to its built-in attachment carabiner and IP67 waterproof rating. Despite its small size, though, the JBL Clip delivers big audio thanks to JBL’s Original Pro Sound that delivers crisp sound and deep bass. It can also run for as long as 10 hours before needing a top-up, so it’s good to go even on those long all-day outings.

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker — $100, was $130

For around a Benjamin, it doesn’t get much better than the JBL Flip 5, which is one of the top-selling portable Bluetooth speakers for a reason. It’s big enough to put out party-level sound, but at less than 8 inches long and 3 inches wide, it’s still small enough to follow dad on his next vacation, camping trip, fishing expedition, or just a day of tinkering in the garage. Its internal battery offers up to 12 hours of continuous playtime before needing a charge, and with an IPX7 waterproof rating, it can survive plunges in water as deep as 3 feet without worry, so it’s safe for the beach or pool. The durable fabric speaker cover and tough rubber housing also protect the speaker against those inevitable bumps and scrapes. Grab two and pair them together with JBL PartyBoost, and you’ve got a fully wireless stereo speaker setup.

JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker — $150, was $180

Moving up in size a bit brings us to the excellent JBL Charge 5, which is one of the bigger Bluetooth speakers in JBL’s lineup at 8.7 inches long and more than 3.6 inches wide. We noted in our hands-on review of the Charge 5 that this compact powerhouse can put out a ton of sound thanks to its long excursion driver, tweeter, and dual bass radiators, making it perhaps the perfect on-the-go party speaker for those who like it loud. Dad can crank up the volume on his favorite classic rock jams or put on some crowd-pleasers for his next backyard barbecue. The Charge 5 features excellent water and dust protection as well, thanks to its IP67 rating that ensures that this speaker’s super-tough housing (which is also shock-resistant) is well-guarded against the elements. It also features JBL PartyBoost like the Flip 5, so you can pair two of these together to create a Bluetooth stereo setup. Up to 20 hours of continuous playtime means that the party can last all day and well into the night. That big internal battery also serves as a power bank, allowing you to charge up some of your other devices when they need some juice.

JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker — $300, was $380

Want a serious Bluetooth speaker for hardcore outdoorsmen and audiophile dads? The aptly named JBL Xtreme 3 should scratch that itch. This beefy 100-watt speaker packs four drivers and two bass radiators into its 11.75-inch long by 5.3-inch wide cylindrical frame. These are tuned with JBL Original Pro Sound technology to deliver top-notch audio that you and dad can pump to the max. Like the other JBL speakers, the Xtreme 3 is hardened against ingress from dust and water, and its sturdy rubberized frame means it’ll shake off knocks, bumps, and scrapes that it’s likely to encounter on your journeys. The included carrying strap takes some of the weight off — this number weighs in at just under 5 pounds — and even features a built-in bottle opener (because why not?). If your dad could use the ultimate outdoor portable Bluetooth speaker for Father’s Day, the JBL Extreme 3 is the one to buy.

