Amazon keeps the music going with booming discounts on these JBL speakers

In the quest for space-filling sound, speakers sure are the best way to go and if you are an adventurous music lover, it is best to seek out choices that deliver great audio quality and that are also portable and durable. JBL Bluetooth speakers will not disappoint with a rugged design that can survive the outdoors and if you’re hesitant about a hefty payment, you can bank on Amazon’s booming discounts on the Charge 3 or the Xtreme.

JBL Charge 3 — $49 Off

Taking your music on the go is easy as can be with JBL’s Charge 3. Its compact dimensions and weight of 1.8 pounds give you the convenience to stow it in your bag, while its IPX7-rated exterior gives more room for fun and excitement as you can worry less about wet accidents or bad weather conditions. Just be mindful that it is not completely invincible when submerged to depths greater than 1 meter or for longer than 30 minutes.

Bluetooth technology fuels the Charge 3’s wireless capabilities. Its multi-host capacity of up to three devices allows you to seamlessly switch between playlists or take turns being the DJ with your group of friends. Apart from the typical actions for power, pairing, and playback, you have the option to amplify your listening experience through stereo sharing with other JBL Connect-enabled speakers. More than packing good tunes that resonate high-quality sound across genres and audio profiles, you’ll also be able to take crystal clear calls with its noise and echo-canceling speakerphones.

Called “Charge” for a reason, its 6,000mAh battery can get you either 20 hours of portable playtime or juice up your smartphones and tablets through its USB-C port. Normally priced at $149, you can get this awesome waterproof speaker for $49 less when you order from Amazon.

JBL Xtreme — $130 Off

If you’re all about pushing limits to the fullest, a couple more bucks will get you the JBL Xtreme. At 6.61 pounds, portability is not exactly where it shines but with two metal hooks on either side of this cylindrical boombox, you can simply attach the strap, wear it around your shoulders, and blast bombastic beats. With two external passive radiators strategically placed on both ends, bass heads are set for a frenzy as they’ll be able to hear the bass, feel the bass, and see the bass. And though audio tends to break a little on the highs, it can easily be remedied by lowering the volume which is not really a dealbreaker for a speaker this loud. Plus, with the JBL Connect button in place, you have the alternative to crank up the volume by creating your own sound ecosystem instead.

The Xtreme like the Charge 3 also doubles as a speakerphone, relies on Bluetooth, as much as it can charge up other devices via dual USB ports. Since earth-shaking sound comes at the expense of battery, its capacity to last 15 hours is no less tremendous. It is only splashproof with an IPX4 rating which means you’ll have no issue cleaning it under running water, spills, or rain but it’s a whole different story when it is thrown off the edge of a pool. It does have a water-resistant, zipper-protected compartment to secure all the ports needed to fire it up.

Get your adrenaline pumping with the JBL Xtreme available at $170 instead of $300 on Amazon. You may even qualify to knock off another $50 with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card.

