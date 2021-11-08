Having a portable Bluetooth speaker is always handy, especially if you’re always on the go. You can turn an ordinary gathering into a dance party or your morning shower into a karaoke session with one of these devices. Fortunately for you, the best Black Friday deals came early this year. If you’ve been on the hunt for Bluetooth speaker deals from a trusted brand, look no further than this excellent pick from JBL that’s on sale as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals. Right now, you can get the JBL Flip Essential for just $59, a $40 discount from the original price of $99. Keep reading to learn more about this compact speaker that packs a surprising punch.

One of the reasons JBL was on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers is the durability of its products, and the JBL Flip Essential is no exception. This is the perfect speaker to put into your bag and bring on all of your adventures. It’s lightweight and compact so that it won’t have any problem fitting into your backpack. The exterior is built with the outdoors in mind, with solid fabric material and rugged rubber housing that can withstand the elements and last for years. Because of its IPX7 water resistance, you don’t have to worry about water ruining the audio quality, so you can bring it to the beach, by the pool, or into the shower. You can even keep the music playing outside on a rainy day.

The JBL Flip Essential also delivers the excellent audio quality that the brand is well-known for, even with its small form factor. It’s equipped with loud, room-filling stereo sound that’s punchy and clear. You also get JBL’s bass radiator, perfect for streaming hip-hop or dance music at your next gathering with friends. It’s easy to pair it with any Bluetooth-compatible device, such as your phone or laptop. It’s also equipped with a 300mAh rechargeable battery rated for 10-hour battery life, giving you nearly half a day of tunes on a single charge.

No matter what you plan to use a Bluetooth speaker for, the JBL Flip Essential should definitely be on your radar, especially because of this fantastic deal. Right now, you can get this compact sound system for just $59, a massive $40 off the original $99 price tag. If you’re interested in this offer, hit that Buy Now button before this early Black Friday deal ends!

