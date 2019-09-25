Walmart lets you have the JBL Xtreme Bluetooth Speaker for $120 less

Music sure makes the world go round. An immersive listening experience can be achieved with a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones, but if you want space-filling sound, you are better off with a Bluetooth speaker. The JBL Xtreme is incredibly loud and despite its fairly large size, it’s portable enough for you to take your music on the go while Walmart’s $120 discount simply lets you enjoy this speaker in exchange for $180 instead of $300.

Audio products generally don’t rely on perpetual upgrades to boost its performance. That said, the JBL Xtreme may have been released four years ago but it has all the features it was lauded for intact and ready to compete with newer contemporaries.

The Xtreme weighs 4.65 pounds so it hardly qualifies as the type of speaker you can just carry in your bag. Thankfully, with two metal hooks on either side, you can simply affix the shoulder strap and have it hanging on your shoulder or a branch for that matter when you’re in the middle of an outdoor adventure. It stays true to JBL’s classic and rugged design as a cylindrical boombox encased in a durable mesh fabric, and with an IPX4 rating, it sure can survive the rain and minor spills, and cleaning it under running water should be okay. Drowning it however is a whole other story, and needless to say, it wouldn’t end well.

You’ll be able to power the Xtreme, as well as have access to pairing, playback, and volume through the top of the speaker. Switching through playlists can’t be any easier as you can connect up to three Bluetooth-compatible devices but if you’re serious about blasting bombastic beats, the JBL Connect button is where it truly gets exciting. Take your music to new heights as one push of a button enables you to create your own sonic ecosystem by syncing with multiple JBL speakers.

With two external passive radiators on both ends of the tube, Bass heads will find themselves right at home as the Xtreme’s sonic performance gravitates toward the lower end of the audio spectrum. There may be a slight distortion on the upper register which can easily be remedied by lowering the volume and shouldn’t really be an issue as this speaker would be deafening at max volume.

The JBL Xtreme is not only good for parties as it also functions as a noise-canceling speakerphone should you find the need for crystal clear calls. With up to 15 hours of portable playtime on a single charge, its 10,000mAh li-ion battery lets you have all the fun you can handle while all the ports needed to power it up are safely tucked in its zipper-protected compartment. set yourself up for a surreal listening experience for just $180 on Walmart.

