For women, accessorizing can be fun, but sometimes it can be hard to find the perfect blend of style and function, especially with smartwatches. Well, not anymore. Nowadays, more and more smartwatches come in smaller sizes for daintier female wrists. Even famous designers have decided to come up with their own lines of fashionable wearables. Below are three pretty (and pretty useful) smartwatches that the sophisticated woman won’t hesitate wearing in the gym: The Kate Spade Scallop, Garmin Vívomove HR, and Michael Kors Access Runway. Save as much as $151 when you get them on Amazon today.

Kate Spade Scallop – $165

The Kate Spade Scallop proves that less is more, with an understated but fun design that makes it one of the best-looking ladies’ smartwatches out there. The scallop pattern that adorns the stainless-steel case oozes opulence with a touch of quirkiness. At 42mm, this watch may be a little large and heavy for some people, especially those with smaller wrists. Its size and heft serve a purpose though: Navigating the interface is easier with the large touchscreen.

The Scallop runs on Wear OS with a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 4GB of internal storage. For the most part, we didn’t have any issues with performance, with the majority of the apps swift to open and load. However, Wear OS is decidedly more Android-phone friendly. After downloading the Wear OS app on your phone and syncing it with the Scallop, you’ll be able to view notifications, respond to messages and emails, and even answer phone calls without having to reach out for your phone. iPhone users, however, have to make sure that Wear OS runs in the background at all times; otherwise, the watch won’t be able to receive any notifications at all. If you accidentally close the app, you have to reconnect the smartwatch to the app again. You also don’t have the option to answer calls; you can only accept or decline them.

This smartwatch’s fitness tracking is adequate but not extensive. You can track steps, distance traveled, and calories burned, but it doesn’t have GPS or a heart rate sensor. Customizing the watch face, however, is a lot of fun. It comes with loads of pre-installed designs that range from the elegant to the eccentric. There’s also a Choose Your Look micro app installed that generates watch faces based on the color of your clothes, accessories, and handbag, the first of its kind on a women’s smartwatch. Battery life is pretty standard as far as smartwatches go, but nothing spectacular. You’ll be able to use the Scallop for an entire day. After that, you have to let it charge overnight to be able to use it the following day.

The uber-chic Kate Spade Scallop is currently on sale on Amazon for just $165.

Garmin Vívomove HR – $172

The Garmin Vívomove HR is a hybrid smartwatch that features a classic analog face with mechanical hands. It deceptively hides its smart features and is quite slim considering it has a heart rate monitor at its back. It comes with a silicone strap that’s not the most luxurious thing you’ll ever wear, but it’s perfect for working out.

Below the Vivomove HR’s hands is an LED touchscreen that blends seamlessly with the rest of the watch face. It has no buttons or crowns, so all interactions are through the touchscreen. Double-tap it and you’ll see the home screen display, which can show you the date and your step counts. Scroll left and it will show other exercise statistics and smart features, including the weather, music controls, and notifications. You won’t be able to see an entire text message through the Vivomove HR, though. It can only fit a word or two on the screen, which oddly is part of its charm. By the way, the screen isn’t the best-lit and we can barely see it outdoors. You’ll have no trouble telling the time, though, because the hands are analog, but the digital screen frustrates.

To be honest, this watch isn’t the most packed in the fitness features department. Aside from the usual step count and heart rate monitoring, it includes stress tracking: After getting your heart rate it then gives you a score from 0 to 100 on how stressed you are. You can also track your sleep and calories burned, as well as store all that information on Garmin’s Connect app. That’s about it. It doesn’t have built-in GPS nor is it capable of tracking a multitude of workouts, unlike the Fenix 5X, Garmin’s premium multisport watch. Lastly, battery life can last for five days on smart mode but if you’re just going to use it to tell time, it can last for two weeks.

The gorgeous Garmin Vívomove HR is available on Amazon today for just $172, a cool $28 off its normal retail price of $200. And if you apply and are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card, you can get an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price down to $122.

Michael Kors Access Runway – $199

The Michael Kors Access Runway exudes class and elegance with a streamlined 43mm stainless steel case that will look neither clunky nor too large on a woman’s wrist. Thanks to multiple watch face designs, including animated ones, there are endless ways for Runway to match your outfit, mood, or purpose. Moreover, the 18mm stainless steel band is replaceable should you want something more suitable for working out, like a silicone band. Its 1.19-inch circular AMOLED touchscreen display is plenty bright and perfectly readable even in broad daylight and is wonderfully responsive to boot.

Running on Google’s redesigned Wear OS, you no longer have to memorize a ton of gestures just to navigate through the Access Runway’s menu. Its fitness features may be a little limited but, unlike Access Sofie, this one has a built-in heart rate sensor and untethered GPS so you can leave your smartphone while you run. You’ll also be equipped to track a few exercises, your steps, calories burned, and distance traveled, and you’ll be able to review these metrics through the Google Fit app.

Moreover, taking it for a dip in the pool will not cause damage as it is water resistant up to 50 meters. With 4GB of storage, you can have music saved on your smartwatch while smart notifications such as calls, text, and app alerts are activated once your iOS or Android phone is paired via Bluetooth. Android users get to maximize more features like the ability to respond to text and calls, a fluid interface, activate Google Assistant, and make contactless payments with Google Pay, among others.

The Michael Kors Access Runway usually comes with a $350 price tag, but you can get it on Amazon today for an irresistible $151 less – you’ll only need to shell out $199 for this exquisite smartwatch.

The Kate Spade Scallop, Garmin Vívomove HR, and Michael Kors Access Runway all combine timeless elegance with the modern functionality of a smartwatch. They may not be outfitted with the best fitness tracking features, but they’re sure to make heads turn.

Looking for more? Visit our curated deals page for more smartwatch, fitness tracker, and Apple Watch deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations