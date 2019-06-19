Digital Trends
Amazon drops a 39% off deal on this KitchenAid Nespresso Bundle coffee maker

Erica Katherina
kitchenaid nespresso bundle amazon deal kes0504ob

Pod-based espresso machines have grown popular in recent years, thanks to their efficiency, ease of use, and minimal cleanup. If you are planning to buy one, you may want to check out the KitchenAid Nespresso Bundle (KES0504OB). Normally $550, Amazon is offering it at a discounted price of $338.

Iconic brands Nespresso and KitchenAid have joined forces to create a coffee machine with innovative technology and a beautiful, timeless design. If you’re an espresso lover with little time to make coffee in the morning, this machine might just be what you need.

This espresso maker stands out in terms of both performance and aesthetics. It boasts a simple loading-capsule system that is compatible with Nespresso pods.

The KitchenAid Nespresso KES0504OB’s powerful 19-bar pressure pump ensures maximum flavor extraction from the coffee, delivering a smooth layer of crema for an amazing coffee experience. It also has a stainless-steel heating element that guarantees precise temperature control. Further convenience is provided by the quick heat-up time of 30 seconds and the energy-saving, automatic power-off function.

With six preprogrammed cup sizes and six settings for brew strength, this machine offers a variety of options to suit your preference. Other features include an adjustable and foldable shelf that accepts large or small cups, a removable water tank that is easy to fill and clean, and a milk frother capable of frothing both hot and cold milk.

It’s safe to say that the KitchenAid Nespresso Bundle (KES0504OB) is one of the best pod coffee machines out there, considering its style, quality build, and impressive operation. It even received a high rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars based on Amazon reviews, with customers noting that it’s a great product, an excellent machine, and a fantastic coffee maker. Get yours today for only $338 and take your espresso-making game to a new level.

If you’re looking to save some cash, check out these frother-less options that are also on sale on Amazon:

  • KitchenAid Nespresso KES0503ER, Empire Red – $313 ($187 off)
  • KitchenAid Nespresso KES0503SR, Sugar Pearl – $279 ($220 off)
  • KitchenAid Nespresso KES0503OB, Onyx Black – $276 ($224 off)

