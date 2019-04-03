Share

There are a lot of laptops you can buy, but not very many are quite as luxurious as the HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1. Unlike most portable computers, the Spectre Folio adds genuine leather into its aesthetic. Upon first look, you may mistake it for nice notebook wrapped in leather, but upon closer inspection, you’ll see that the leather is actually built-in as the Folio’s chassis. Despite looking like a portfolio, this HP laptop is still a legit 2-in-1. We were so impressed by the look and feel of it that we decided to give it an 8 out 10 in our review, so we’re pretty stoked to be giving one away.

With an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB of memory, and 256 GB of SSD storage, the HP Spectre Folio is more than just pretty, it’s also rather powerful. The 13-inch Full HD display, paired with tablet capabilities, make it an excellent laptop for everyything but larger scale design work. Unlike most 2-in-1 laptops, however, the Folio folds a little bit differently. If you take a look at the new HP Spectre x360, you’ll notice that the screen folds over the back. This ends up leaving the keyboard exposed underneath. The Folio actually flips inward to cover the keyboard, allowing that luxurious leather to keep protecting the bottom of the laptop.

While the internal components and convertible nature of the HP Spectre Folio make it a well-oiled machine, it’s the battery life and display that offer a stand-out performance. The display is significantly better than older HP Spectre models on the market right now, so if you’re looking for a notebook with a gorgeous Full HD display, the Folio is one of the best options available to you. What’s more, the HD display and processing power don’t take drain the battery life of the laptop.

We have various ways of testing battery performance, and the results of these tests put the overall battery life between 5.7 and 17 hours. If you happen to love to watching endless videos on your laptop, this is a great notebook to do it with. Since the Full HD display doesn’t destroy battery as fast as many other comparable laptops, you can watch local videos on the Folio for up to 17 hours and 18 minutes.

Overall, the HP Spectre Folio is a unique and powerful laptop to have in your arsenal. The genuine leather and overall luxury feel make it one of the fanciest convertible notebooks on the market today. Coming in at around $1,500 direct from HP, it’s pretty pricey to buy for yourself. But if you can’t spring for the glorious leather Folio, you can still enter to win one by dropping your info in the box below or by clicking here. While you’re at it, you can also take a look at the massive HP sale going on right now to browse more options.

