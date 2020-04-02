Leesa Mattress brand is helping its community by donating supplemental beds to a local hospital in need. Many other companies are working to do good as well (like Theragun ), and the team at Leesa was eager to help when the hospital approached it to ask for bed kits that fit hospital-grade specifications. The hospital needed a comfortable mattress that had an easily cleanable cover, a waterproof mattress protector, a basic metal bed frame, and a cozy, durable pillow — all of which could be easily cleaned to hospital standards. The Leesa team provided all of it and more — with a brand new 7-inch foam mattress, hospital-grade mattress protector, a sturdy, basic metal frame, and a high-quality pillow.

The company, which makes some of today’s most popular mattresses delivered in a box, met the hospital’s request by immediately springing into action to create the exact mattress type needed. Within 48 hours, the Leesa team, which included Chief Product Officer and co-founder Jamie Diamonstein, had crafted precisely the bed bundle requested. According to Diamonstein, “By leveraging the capabilities of our highly efficient supply chain, we were able to create a bed bundle specifically for the hospitals in the fastest, most efficient way.” Leesa isn’t limiting its generosity to only local needs, either. It has started shipping mattresses to hospitals and medical centers nationwide. They’re also asking for any other hospitals in need of supplemental hospital beds to contact them and let them know. If you work for a hospital in need, please visit this page on their site for more information.

Leesa Mattress Deals

Aside from the generous hospital donations, Leesa is also offering an onsite sale for 15% off all of their mattresses.

Mattresses available include the Leesa Original, which is all-foam, designed for optimal cooling, contouring, and pressure relief, perfect for all sleep positions and body types, and covered with a soft and breathable gray twill cover.

Deal: Save $150 on a Queen-Sized Leesa Original.

Buy the Original

Also available at 15% off is the Leesa Hybrid mattress, which features a blend of premium foam and over 1,000 pocket springs, a supportive and cooling top layer, and a memory foam recovery layer for top-level body contouring.

Deal: Save $255 off the Leesa Hybrid.

Buy the Hybrid

Finally, the last mattress on sale is the Leesa Legend, which is known for its luxury hybrid mattress, with two layers of springs—pocket springs for edge-to-edge support & micro coils for targeted hip and shoulder support. The top layer of Leesa-exclusive foam offers medium-firm comfort with the perfect hug & bounce. And includes a sustainable mattress cover, with 100% organic cotton, Merino wool to wick away moisture & fiber from recycled water bottles.

Deal: Save $330 on a Leesa Legend.

Buy the Legend

mattress toppers, If you’re in the market for a new mattress or know of a hospital in need of supplemental mattresses, Leesa’s dedicated team has top-quality products and bundles for you. Don’t hesitate to contact the company or visit its website to discuss your needs today — and give your business to a company that truly cares. And if you’re looking for more great stuff? Find mattress deals pillows , and more on our curated deals page

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations