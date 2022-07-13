This 34-inch curved WLED ultrawide gaming monitor is under $500

As more and more Prime Day deals roll in, you’re probably looking at grabbing a nice monitor, and while there aren’t a ton of ultrawide monitors going for cheap, this one from Lenovo has a nice little discount — and it’s not even from Amazon. Lenovo has discounted its Lenovo G34w-10 ultra-wide monitor down to $429 from the usual retail price of $500. While it’s not a substantial sale, it’s still a decent $71 discount from retail and certainly better than nothing!

Why you should buy this 34-inch Lenovo gaming monitor

While Lenovo has made a lot of great inroads in the past few years when it comes to laptops, it has only recently started trying to get into the gaming monitor business, so we’re interested to see products like the G34w-10. At 34 inches, this ultrawide monitor gives you a lot of space to work with and comes with nice features like low blue light protection and a 22-degree vertical tilt angle. One thing that we do find interesting is that it uses a VA panel, which essentially exists as a middle ground between the traditional TN and IPS panels, and while you don’t get the great image reproduction and crispness that you do with pure IPS panels, there are some other nice things that make this a great Prime Day gaming monitor deal to pick up.

For starters, we’re happy to note that it has a 144Hz refresh rate, which is about standard these days for a higher-end gaming monitor and is probably what most consumers expect as well. It also comes with AMD Freesync, a nice little addition that will help you avoid screen tearing, at least when running AMD GPUs and, to some extent, Nvidia GPUs. Response time varies on the G34w-10 depending on what mode you have it in; the fastest mode, Moving Picture Response Time, brings it down as low as 1ms, which eats up a bit more electricity. Thankfully, you do have a few other modes when you don’t need such a low response time, such as Extreme Mode, which brings it down to 4ms, Typical Mode at 6ms, and Off Mode, which has it at 14ms.

As for resolution, you’re looking at 3440 x 1440, so 2K, which is a pretty nice sweet spot for gaming and resource usage. You’ll likely have to run a bit of a more powerful PC, something like this Asus ROG Strix GL10 or this HP Pavillion gaming desktop, which will let you run the WQHD and refresh rate at higher graphical settings. We’ll also note that it has 350 nits of peak brightness, which is pretty good for the price range and means that you won’t have to worry about having lights switched on in the same room as the monitor, although be careful of things like incidental glare.

All in all, the Lenovo G34w-10 is a pretty nice ultrawide monitor that’s going for a relatively nice deal. But if you feel that your PC can’t keep up with it, you can check against a list of the best gaming monitors for something that might work better, or, if you’re planning to grab a PC, check out this article on which gaming PC should you buy on Prime Day.

