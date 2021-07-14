Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s always a good time to upgrade your laptop, especially if you’re already starting to experience slowdowns and crashes that make it difficult to accomplish anything. You don’t have to use up all your savings though, as there are laptop deals from various retailers that will stretch your budget so that you won’t have to settle for basic models that won’t keep up with your daily tasks.

If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, you might want to check out Staples, which is offering price cuts for a pair of powerful and reliable Lenovo laptops. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is currently $130 off, bringing its price down to $710 from its original price of $840, while the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is on sale with a $100 discount, lowering its price to $700 from its original price of $800.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is equipped with a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM, which makes it capable of multitasking between several apps at a time without any issues. It also comes with a 256GB SSD for ample storage to safeguard your important files and install the software that you regularly use.

The 17.3-inch screen of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, for sharp images and bright colors that are enabled by the laptop’s Intel Iris Plus graphics. If you’re always on the go, the device can last for up to 7.4 hours on a single charge, which should be more than enough time to find a spot to plug it in.

With a powerful processor and a huge display, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 will boost your productivity while also serving as an entertainment hub whenever you’re taking a well-deserved rest. If you think it’s the perfect laptop for you, it’s available from Staples with a $130 price cut, bringing its price down to $710 from its original price of $840. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

A traditional laptop like the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a safe choice, but you’ll enjoy more flexibility with 2-in-1 devices like the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. It comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, which you can fold all the way back to transform the device from a laptop into a tablet. You can freely switch forms depending on what you need.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 doesn’t sacrifice performance, as it’s powered by a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and 12GB of RAM, with a 512GB SSD for storage and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also promises up to 11 hours of video playback on a single charge, whether you’re watching for work or play while you’re out.

If you’re looking forward to enjoying the benefits of owning a 2-in-1 device, you should consider purchasing the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. Staples is selling it at $100 off, lowering its price to $700 from its original price of $800. With the growing popularity of 2-in-1 devices, there’s no telling how long stocks will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you shouldn’t hesitate on clicking that Buy Now button.

More laptop deals

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 are both solid options if you’re buying a new laptop, and Staples’ price cuts make them even more attractive. However, if you’d like to take a look at what other brands and retailers are offering, you don’t have to go anywhere else. We’ve gathered some of the best laptop deals that are currently available for you to shop.

