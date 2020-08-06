  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $50 today — save $30

By

The very first alarm clocks we know of date back to the 16th century; they were iron wall clocks and the “alarm” consisted of a bronze bell. We’ve come a long away since then — today’s alarm clocks not only can serve to wake us up or notify us, but can be an integral part of a smart home. Take, for example, Lenovo’s Smart Clock, which carries Google Assistant, making it an access point for everything from playing music to managing your schedule to working your home security system. Right now, at Best Buy, this alarm clock is on sale for only $50, down $30 from the usual $80 — a deal worth waking up early for.

There’s a whole new world of smart alarm clocks that go way beyond waking us up and are equipped with all kinds of interactive features. The best ones, like the Lenovo Smart Clock, offer USB connection, voice interaction, touchscreen, and — in a nice twist on a machine that was once used only to wake us up — peaceful “ambient” sounds to help us fall asleep.

For our money, the Lenovo Smart Clock with built-in Google Assistant can rival the Amazon Echo Show, but it’s less noticeable and has fewer bells and whistles, or as some see them, complications. It’s got a four-inch screen and gray-fabric backing, which sits nicely on a bedside table. It has a gentle wake-up mode wherein, over 30 minutes, the face of the clock (and any other Smart lights you’ve programmed) gets brighter. It’s a genuinely nice way to wake up. And get this: Touch the device anywhere to snooze it.

But it also does so much more. Imagine the peace of mind of being able to see footage from your home security system, right there on your alarm clock. There’s a USB port on the back so that once you’re up-and-at-’em, your fully charged phone can be ready to go, too. It’s built-in connection to Google Assistant opens up a whole world, from playing ambient noise while going to sleep, to controlling your lights and other smart devices, to listening to the weather or news in the morning. From your bed, you can control the 30,000 smart devices that work with Google Assistant. On top of this, you can create custom schedules, or set a morning (or evening) routine that customizes your delivery of local traffic, news, weather, and sports automatically — and then at night play your ambient sounds, lock the doors and set your lighting. You can program it any way you want! And of course, it’s entirely voice-activated, so you can just tell your Lenovo Smart Clock that you’d like to want to watch your favorite show, and to turn it off when it’s time for sleep.

Everyone needs an alarm clock, but the Lenovo Smart Clock delivers so much more. It can help you sleep, and act as an entry point to all your home’s smart devices, without ever leaving your bed. All that convenience, and peace of mind, for just $50, that’s $30 off the regular price of $80 at Best Buy.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

3 smart home deals you can’t afford to miss today

amazon echo show 8 arlo pro 2 philips hue white color ambiance led starter kit deals best buy summer sale 2020 netgear review

Google Nest Hub review: A refreshing take on the smart display

google nest hub review home 1

Amazon Echo Show 5 review: Not just a smart alarm clock

Amazon Echo Show 5 review

These are the best cheap Amazon Echo deals for August 2020

amazon echo show 8 review 16 of 17

These are the best cheap printer deals for August 2020

best printer deals - Canon Pixma TS3122

These are the best vacuum cleaner deals for $100 or less for August 2020

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

The best cheap AirPods deals for August 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

These are the best cheap Apple deals for August 2020

The best deals on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners for August 2020

These are the best Xbox One deals and bundles for August 2020

These are the best cheap wireless keyboard deals for August 2020

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

The best Walmart TV deals for August 2020: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

These are the best cheap student laptop deals for August 2020

how to view instagram stories on your computer laptop

These are the best cheap Keurig deals for August 2020

These are the best cheap Nespresso deals for August 2020