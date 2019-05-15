Share

In the market for a 4K TV? You’re in luck — Best Buy has wiped $100 off one of LG’s finest 50-inch models, sending the price tumbling down to $400. There’s no word on how long the promotion will last, however, so flip your plastic over to the numbered side and start punching the digits into the retailer’s website to avoid disappointment.

It’s rare to find a 4K TV as well-rounded as the 50-inch UM7300PUA for less than $500, so at $400 it’s a must-have, offering a number of desirable features — like a 4K LED screen that’s crisp, sharp, and has a fantastic viewing angle, and an A.I.-driven upscale engine that can wrangle HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD with ease.

There are also three HDMI and USB slots, which should be more than enough seeing as the TV has integrated Wi-Fi and is loaded with LG’s WebOS smart platform, providing you with access to a slew of leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies and TV, Hulu, Netflix, Sling TV, and YouTube.

With all that functionality on board, navigating using a remote control could prove to be a little tiresome. After all, scrolling through an endless stream of applications on a touchscreen-clad smartphone is painful enough, and it can also be a chore on a TV. But that shouldn’t be an issue, as this particular model has Google Assistant on board.

That’s advantageous for two reasons: 1) You can adjust all the television’s core system functions without having to reach for the remote; and 2) It’s connected to your Google Account, so you can also use it to control Google-connected devices, like your Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner, Nest thermostat, and Philips Hue lighting.

Here’s a quick look at the types of commands it’s capable of executing:

“Play Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix.”

“Set the thermostat to 72.”

“Mute the volume, and change over to HDMI 2.”

“Tell the Roomba to start cleaning now.”

“Turn off when The Perfect Date is over.”

Even though it’s featuring a price cut, $400 is still a lot of dough to shell out in one go, and Best Buy knows that, which is why it’s offering customers in need of a helping hand the option to split that figure over a twelve-month period (with a few cents of interest thrown in), balancing out to a more affordable $33 per month.

If you’re after something a little smaller or bigger, check out our list of the best 4K TV deals available right now (spoiler: there’s a colossal 75-inch Samsung QLED for $1,978 — a total saving of $1,220). And if you’re just looking to find out a bit more about what makes a fantastic TV, head over to our extensive buying guide.

